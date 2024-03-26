Oft-requested feature is coming to Apple Maps with iOS 18 release later this year

iOS 18 file titled "CustomRouteCreation" has been pushed by According to MacRumors , with iOS 18 installed, Apple Maps users might be able to create their own custom routes which is something that they cannot do presently. Anfile titled "CustomRouteCreation" has been pushed by Apple to the back end of the Apple Maps app and the title does give away plenty of information. But outside of the file name, all we know is that at launch, the feature will be limited to use in the U.S.





Why would you want to create a custom route? Well, you might be used to taking a specific road and would prefer to travel on it, or a particular route might be more scenic or pass more bathrooms, or be near more shopping options or restaurants. Currently, Apple's chief rival, Google Maps, has a process to allow users to create custom routes. This requires the user to employ his/her computer and then view this route on an iPhone. It sounds like Apple's implementation is going to be much easier to use.











It seems that iPhone users have been hounding Apple over the years to add this capability to Apple Maps. As far back as December 2020, Apple community member cowboyf16 asked in the discussions forum, "In Apple Maps, is there a way to create a custom route? For example, we like to drive scenic drives down multiple roads with no distinct destination."



