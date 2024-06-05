Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple's official software commitment for iPhone 15 Pro Max puts it behind Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24

By
0comments
Apple's official software commitment for iPhone 15 Pro Max puts it behind Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24
There was a time when even the best Android phones were no match for Apple's iPhones in terms of software support. Unlike Android manufacturers, Apple shies away from explicitly mentioning how long its phones will be supported for, but it generally provides five to six years worth of updates, and a few of its handsets were supported for seven years. So, does Apple have no official support policy? It kind of does, according to a new report.

As spotted by Dave Kleidermacher, the VP of Engineering for Android Security & Privacy, Apple is now required by the new UK’s Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure (PSTI) act to disclose its support period (via Android Authority). According to a compliance statement published by Apple for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the "defined support period" is a "minimum five years from the first supply date." The "first supply date" for the phone is September 22, 2023, which is when it was released.

On paper, this puts Apple behind Google and Samsung, both of which have committed to supporting their phones for seven years.

That said, since five years is the lower limit, there's no stopping Apple from supporting its phone for as long as the best Samsung and Google phones. According to the PSTI, the "defined support period" is the "minimum length of time, expressed as a period of time with an end date, for which security updates will be provided."

Apple generally supports its phones for five to six years though and if it intends to stick with this practice, Google and Samsung already have it beat as far as support policy is concerned.

Whether most consumers will want to keep a phone for seven years is a discussion for another day, but at the time of purchase, most people appreciate having the best of everything.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
Welcome change for T-Mobile users revealed by iOS update
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
You soon might be able to fully charge your smartphone battery in one minute
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)
Can you hear me now? Verizon, and AT&T are down (UPDATE)

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless