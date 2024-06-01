Cleaner layout, easier navigation, improved search coming to updated Settings app in iOS 18

iOS 18 keep mentioning the revamp to Settings. Obviously not a huge deal, but it’s getting a new UI with a reorganized, cleaner layout that’s more simple to navigate. It also has much-improved search. There are also updates to Control Center." If you're thinking about the coming iOS 18 update, one of the apps that you probably never even gave a thought about is the Settings app. However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman posted a tweet on Friday stating that the Settings app is getting a new look. As Gurman wrote, "A lot of people using macOS 15 andkeep mentioning the revamp to Settings. Obviously not a huge deal, but it’s getting a new UI with a reorganized, cleaner layout that’s more simple to navigate. It also has much-improved search. There are also updates to Control Center."





More iPhone users than seen in a normal year might be interested in installing iOS 18 public beta releases because of the AI features that might be getting tested with the beta software. Here's the thing though, beta versions of iOS are not stable and are often missing key features that you might normally rely on. Battery life is often cut sharply and since you're not assured that every feature will return until the final version of iOS 18 is dropped by Apple in September, you might go months without your battery running at full strength.









iOS 18 beta, the very first thing you should do is backup your data. Then, when you're ready, go to the Apple Beta Software Program by Settings > General > Software Update . At the top of the screen, tap on Beta Updates and you'll have three choices: But many of you want to experience the new AI features before anyone else. So if you plan on installing thebeta, the very first thing you should do is backup your data. Then, when you're ready, go to the Apple Beta Software Program by tapping on this link or you can point your browser to https://beta.apple.com. Click the Sign up button to sign up, or the Sign in link to sign in. Once you've completed that task, go to. At the top of the screen, tap on Beta Updates and you'll have three choices:

Off-this setting means that you won't receive any beta software to install.

iOS 18 Public Beta-check this if you want to receive the iOS 18 Public Beta.

Public Beta-check this if you want to receive the Public Beta. iOS 18 Developer Beta-check this if you want to receive the iOS 18 Developer Beta.

