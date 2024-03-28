Google reveals when Apple will add RCS support to iPhone





Currently, when an iPhone user messages an Android user and vice versa, the chat takes place over the old-school SMS/MMS platform which is why videos shared look like crap as do shared images. Because RCS and iMessage have almost the same features, iPhone users should have no problem using RCS when Apple does add support for it.





The question is, when will this take place? When will Apple start supporting RCS? On the Android.com website (via 9to5Google ), Google has published an updated landing page that reads, "Apple has announced it will be adopting RCS in the fall of 2024." Apple actually said in November 2023 that the support would come "later next year" which means that we can call this "news."













When Apple does add RCS support to the iPhone, you should be able to see whether you have an RCS connection by looking at the text field before you start typing a message. For example, after you tap on the name of the Android-using recipient you are sending a message to and you see RCS in the text field, it means that you will be chatting with the recipient using Rich Communication Services. On the other hand, if the text field says Text Message, you are messaging an Android user who doesn't use RCS, or an RCS signal is not available. Thus, you'll be chatting using SMS/MMS.



Apple will no doubt make a big deal about adding RCS support as it gets closer to September, so stay tuned. We can tell you that Apple's support for RCS will not add the blue bubble/green bubble rift.

