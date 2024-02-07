Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Latest iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 comparison shows difference in battery capacities

iOS Apple
1
Latest iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 comparison shows difference in battery capacities
As we slowly march towards September, rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 series are heating up. A fresh rumor says that at least two models will have bigger batteries than their predecessors, while one will have a smaller cell.

Leaker Majin Bu has posted schematics for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16.

According to him, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 4,676mAh battery, an increase of 254mAh from the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 4,422mAh battery. This is hardly surprising, considering the phone is expected to grow in size from 6.7-inch to 6.9-inch. Majin Bu also says that due to an internal redesign, the phone will no longer have an L-shaped battery. 


The iPhone 16 Plus might have a smaller battery than its predecessor. According to the rumor, the phone will pack a 4,006mAh battery, a downgrade when compared to the iPhone 15 Plus' 4,383mAh battery. 


The phone may still have the same battery life as the 2023 model though, as it will be powered by a more efficient chip based on the N3E process.

And lastly, the base model's battery capacity is rumored to increase from 3,349mAh to 3,561mAh. 


Majin Bu's track record isn't exactly stellar, so it's best to take this leak with a dose of skepticism.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to have the same screen sizes as the current-gen models -- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. A recent rumor said they may feature a vertical camera array. These models are also expected to inherit the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button.

The new lineup is tipped to feature a Capture Button for a dedicated camera-like feel. The iPhone 16 Pro may get a periscope camera, while the Pro Max could feature a super telephoto periscope camera.

Apple will also bring generative AI features to its new phones to compete better with the top Android phones available on the market. 

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless