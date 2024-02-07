Latest iPhone 15 vs iPhone 16 comparison shows difference in battery capacities

As we slowly march towards September, rumors surrounding the iPhone 16 series are heating up. A fresh rumor says that at least two models will have bigger batteries than their predecessors, while one will have a smaller cell.









According to him, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 4,676mAh battery, an increase of 254mAh from the iPhone 15 Pro Max's 4,422mAh battery. This is hardly surprising, considering the phone is expected to grow in size from 6.7-inch to 6.9-inch. Majin Bu also says that due to an internal redesign, the phone will no longer have an L-shaped battery.









iPhone 16 Plus might have a smaller battery than its predecessor. According to the rumor, the phone will pack a 4,006mAh battery, a downgrade when compared to the iPhone 15 Plus' 4,383mAh battery.









The phone may still have the same battery life as the 2023 model though, as it will be powered by a more efficient chip based on the N3E process.





And lastly, the base model's battery capacity is rumored to increase from 3,349mAh to 3,561mAh.









Majin Bu's track record isn't exactly stellar, so it's best to take this leak with a dose of skepticism.





iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are expected to have the same screen sizes as the current-gen models -- 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch, respectively. A recent rumor said they may feature a vertical camera array. These models are also expected to inherit the iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button.





iPhone 16 Pro may get a periscope camera, while the Pro Max could feature a super telephoto periscope camera. The new lineup is tipped to feature a Capture Button for a dedicated camera-like feel.




