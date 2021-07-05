Poll: Do you use a case with your phone?4
Well, maybe it's not that simple - maybe manufacturers are not the only ones to blame. We loved glass phones and praised them when they came along. We - the reviewers - constantly bash plastic phones for not being "premium" enough. It's a complex matter that involves wireless charging as well (one of the reasons why we don't have metal phones anymore).
Back in 2017, a study showed that 79% of all smartphone owners in the US use their phones with a case. Let's check out the phone case situation in 2021. Do you slap a case on your new phone right away or do you use it barebones for a bit before covering it in silicone (or leather/rubber/plastic)?
Or maybe it's the other way around - you keep your new gem safe for a couple of months then when it's well into its life cycle you strip it naked and use it like it's brand new - no scratches, scuffs or marks.
Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below. Maybe we got it all wrong? Or there are different use cases (pun intended) that we failed to mention?