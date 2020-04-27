LG Velvet officially revealed ahead of May 7 announcement
We've already mentioned the Snapdragon 765 5G chipset, which, by the way, comes with Qualcomm's newly revealed Quick Charge 3+ technology that can bring the battery from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes.
Symmetrical Ellipse design and Waterdrop Camera
On top of that, the mid-ranger boasts a massive 6.8-inch Cinema FullVision display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. Design-wise, LG mentions “waterdrop/raindrop camera” and “Symmetrical Ellipse.” The waterdrop camera refers to the camera setup on the back in which three cameras and a flash are arranged in such a way that they look like water droplets falling. Symmetrical Ellipse is another wording for the oval shape of the phone.
Furthermore, a three-camera setup is positioned on the back featuring 48-megapixel (standard), 8-megapixel (ultra wide), and 5-megapixel (depth) sensors. As far as the camera software goes, LG Velvet supports Time Lapse (a short compressed image) and something called “Voice Out Focus,” a function that lets users separate background noise and voice when shooting a video.
Say you're shooting a video on the beach and there's a lot of background noise because of the waves and wind. With Voice Out Focus, you should be able to adjust noise reduction in such a way that your voice will be clearly captured while the noisy sound in the background will be removed or barely audible.
Dual Screen accessory and Stylus Pen sold separately
Although there's no mention of memory in the announcement, previous reports suggested LG Velvet will pack 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage (up to 2TB). The information should be accurate since all the other details leaked appearing in these reports were correct.
Finally, LG announced the Velvet will have its own Dual Screen accessory, but those who want one will have to purchase it separately. The same goes for the Stylus Pen, although we don't know the price for either of those.
Price and availability
LG confirmed the Velvet will hit the shelves in South Korea on May 15, but didn't say anything about global availability. We're in the dark when it comes to price as well, but we do know the phone will be available in four colors: black, white, green, and yellow/pink.
We suspect LG will announce where else the Velvet will be available and how much it will cost on May 7, but that's just a guess. Since this is a 5G smartphone for the masses, we can safely assume it will be made available in countries with decent 5G network coverage.
LG Velvet is clearly a mid-range smartphone with some premium features. As such, we don't expect it to come cheap. This is a phone that will probably cost at least $500, but probably more in Europe due to VAT.