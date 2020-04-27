Android Processors

Qualcomm reveals faster, more efficient Quick Charge 3+ technology for the masses

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 27, 2020, 9:59 PM
Qualcomm has just announced a new version of its quick charging technology for smartphones. It's called Qualcomm Quick Charge 3+ because it's better than Quick Charge 3 technology but less advanced than Quick Charge 4+.

While there haven't any breakthroughs in the smartphone battery field, quick charging seems to thrive. As one would expect from such a technology, Quick Charge 3+ will be faster and more efficient than Quick Charge 3.0.

According to Qualcomm, Quick Charge 3+ can bring a smartphone's battery from 0% to 50% in just 15 minutes, 35% faster compared to the previous generation. More importantly, the new technology is backward compatible with older Quick Charge devices, while newer devices can work with Quick Charge 3+ accessories.

Basically, Qualcomm is bringing the speed and efficiency of Quick Charge 4+ to cheaper smartphones. Some of you might already know that with Quick Charge 4+ technology, a compatible device can get up to 50% charge in 15 minutes, just like the new Quick Charge 3+.

The catch is Quick Charge 3+ will be available on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 and 765G chipsets, followed by other Snapdragon SoCs later this year. These processors are part of Qualcomm's new mid-range tier, whereas Quick Charge 4+ is meant for flagships equipped high-end chipsets like the Snapdragon 845.

For early adopters, the world's first smartphone with both Quick Charge 4+ and Quick Charge 3+ charging technology is Xiaomi's Mi 10 Lite Zoom.

