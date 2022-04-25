 LG continues to push out Android 12 updates in the US - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
New
Learn about PhoneArena's new brand identity

LG continues to push out Android 12 updates in the US

T-Mobile LG Software updates
Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
LG continues to push out Android 12 updates in the US
Despite the fact that it killed its own smartphone business, LG continues to support some of the phones that were launched on the market in the last couple of years. Although the company’s Android 12 releases have been very slow compared with other phone brands, it’s quite surprising the LG is even delivering these updates.

After rolling out Android 12 to one of its most popular flagships last month, the LG Velvet, we’re happy to report that another LG top-tier handset is getting the update, the V60 ThinQ. However, it’s important to mention that the update is only available for the LG V60 ThinQ phones sold by T-Mobile.

Multiple users have taken to Reddit to confirm they successfully upgraded their LG V60 ThinQ phones to Android 12, but it’s unclear how long it will take for the other two models sold by AT&T and Verizon, respectively, to receive the update.

The changelog doesn’t mention which security patch is included with the update, but that’s probably less important than the fact that LG V60 ThinQ users can finally update their phones to Android 12. The OTA (over the air) update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few days to be available to everyone, but those who did not receive any notifications regarding Android 1, should try to manually check for it.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Diablo Immortal coming to iOS and Android this June
Diablo Immortal coming to iOS and Android this June
Twitter agrees to go private; Musk to buy the company for $44 billion
Twitter agrees to go private; Musk to buy the company for $44 billion
All the best JBL Bluetooth speakers are on sale at their lowest prices ever
All the best JBL Bluetooth speakers are on sale at their lowest prices ever
TSMC to reap $17 billion in revenue from Apple alone in 2022
TSMC to reap $17 billion in revenue from Apple alone in 2022
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
Apple TV+ wins first BAFTA awards for its '9/11' and '1971' documentaries
Apple TV+ wins first BAFTA awards for its '9/11' and '1971' documentaries

Popular stories

'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
'Very strong' Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 launch and price cuts might be in the pipeline
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
A 'vanilla' OnePlus 10 is definitely happening, and here are (almost) all of its key specs
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
Tipster leaks new iPhone 14 color
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless