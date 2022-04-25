LG continues to push out Android 12 updates in the US
Despite the fact that it killed its own smartphone business, LG continues to support some of the phones that were launched on the market in the last couple of years. Although the company’s Android 12 releases have been very slow compared with other phone brands, it’s quite surprising the LG is even delivering these updates.
Multiple users have taken to Reddit to confirm they successfully upgraded their LG V60 ThinQ phones to Android 12, but it’s unclear how long it will take for the other two models sold by AT&T and Verizon, respectively, to receive the update.
The changelog doesn’t mention which security patch is included with the update, but that’s probably less important than the fact that LG V60 ThinQ users can finally update their phones to Android 12. The OTA (over the air) update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few days to be available to everyone, but those who did not receive any notifications regarding Android 1, should try to manually check for it.
After rolling out Android 12 to one of its most popular flagships last month, the LG Velvet, we’re happy to report that another LG top-tier handset is getting the update, the V60 ThinQ. However, it’s important to mention that the update is only available for the LG V60 ThinQ phones sold by T-Mobile.
The changelog doesn’t mention which security patch is included with the update, but that’s probably less important than the fact that LG V60 ThinQ users can finally update their phones to Android 12. The OTA (over the air) update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few days to be available to everyone, but those who did not receive any notifications regarding Android 1, should try to manually check for it.
Things that are NOT allowed: