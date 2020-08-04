Galaxy A51 5G will be the cheapest carrier-locked 5G phone around when it hits US shelves this week
The H2 flagship season officially kicks off tomorrow with the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, but before that, another mid-tier handset, the 5G-enabled Galaxy A51, has made it to the US.
The Galaxy A51 5G doesn't just add support for the next generation of cellular connectivity. It's powered by an unnamed octa-core chip, likely the Exynos 980, which should deliver better performance than the Exynos 9611 that fuels the LTE-only Galaxy A51.
To keep up with the new wireless standard, it also gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery.
The Galaxy A51 5G will go on sale on August 7 in the US
T-Mobile will begin selling the phone on August 7 and price will start at $499.99. This would make the Galaxy A51 5G the most affordable 5G phone offered by US carriers.
The handset will also be available with Metro and it will be sold through Samsung's website too.
Verizon will launch its own variant, the Galaxy A51 5G UW on August 13 and it will retail for $550.
If you are looking for a bigger screen and better camera specs, the Galaxy A71 5G Unlocked is now available at Samsung's website, with price starting at $599.99.
It's hard to say whether the Galaxy A51 5G is well-timed, given that the midrange category is heating up with the recent arrival of the Google Pixel 4a, LG Velvet, and Motorola One Fusion Plus, or ill-timed, since the Galaxy Note 20 will probably be unveiled tomorrow.
But then again, perhaps it's better to let a Samsung made phone cannibalize a flagship rather than a competitor's device.
Either way, it's great news for consumers and hopefully, by next year we will see even cheaper 5G-ready phones.