Galaxy A51 5G will be the cheapest carrier-locked 5G phone around when it hits US shelves this week



The The Galaxy A51 5G doesn't just add support for the next generation of cellular connectivity. It's powered by an unnamed octa-core chip, likely the Exynos 980, which should deliver better performance than the Exynos 9611 that fuels the LTE-only Galaxy A51.



To keep up with the new wireless standard, it also gets a bigger 4,500mAh battery.





The rest of the specs have been inherited from the 4G model, which means you get a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a quad-camera system with a 48MP main snapper, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, a 5MP macro module, and a 5MP depth unit. The phone offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack is also on board.





The Galaxy A51 5G will go on sale on August 7 in the US





T-Mobile will begin selling the phone on August 7 and price will start at $499.99. This would make the Galaxy A51 5G the most affordable 5G phone offered by US carriers.



The handset will also be available with Metro and it will be sold through Samsung's website too.



Verizon will launch its own variant, the Verizon will launch its own variant, the Galaxy A51 5G UW on August 13 and it will retail for $550.



If you are looking for a bigger screen and better camera specs, the If you are looking for a bigger screen and better camera specs, the Galaxy A71 5G Unlocked is now available at Samsung's website, with price starting at $599.99.



But then again, perhaps it's better to let a Samsung made phone But then again, perhaps it's better to let a Samsung made phone cannibalize a flagship rather than a competitor's device.



Either way, it's great news for consumers and hopefully, by Either way, it's great news for consumers and hopefully, by next year we will see even cheaper 5G-ready phones.



