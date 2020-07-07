LG 5G

New evidence suggests LG will launch cheaper 5G smartphones in 2020

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jul 07, 2020, 5:29 AM

LG missed its comeback in the smartphone industry for at least a couple of times, but that's no reason to despair. The South Korean company has a pretty decent lineup of upcoming Android smartphones that also includes at least two mid-range 5G devices.

For those of you who consider the LG Velvet 5G too expensive for what's under the hood, we have new information that proves the smartphone maker is working to bring to the market cheaper 5G solutions.

Naver has learned that two unannounced smartphones named Q9 2020 5G and Q92 5G are now in the works at LG. Different versions of the devices indicate that they will be picked up by multiple South Korean carriers, including LG U+ and KT.

Also, the trademark list of the models to be launched on the market suggests the phone packs 128GB internal storage or at least one version of it. LG plans to release at least a dozen Q-series phones in 2020, and some of them will offer 5G support. We can safely assume that they will be available outside South Korea as well, we just hope that will happen sooner rather than later.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
This is the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, as charging specs and 5G bands leak
Popular stories
Latest dummy units for the 5G Apple iPhone 12 series remain in line with previous rumors and leaks
Popular stories
This could be what the 5G Google Pixel 5 looks like
Popular stories
Here's how much the Galaxy Note 20 series and Galaxy Fold 2 5G could cost

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
I spent a week using Samsung's best-selling phone (which costs just $150!)
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Here's why a top analyst says 5G Apple iPhone 12 Pro models will take better pictures
Popular stories
New leak tips more Google Pixel 4a specs, won't be a 5G device

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless