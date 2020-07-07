New evidence suggests LG will launch cheaper 5G smartphones in 2020
LG missed its comeback in the smartphone industry for at least a couple of times, but that's no reason to despair. The South Korean company has a pretty decent lineup of upcoming Android smartphones that also includes at least two mid-range 5G devices.
Naver has learned that two unannounced smartphones named Q9 2020 5G and Q92 5G are now in the works at LG. Different versions of the devices indicate that they will be picked up by multiple South Korean carriers, including LG U+ and KT.
Also, the trademark list of the models to be launched on the market suggests the phone packs 128GB internal storage or at least one version of it. LG plans to release at least a dozen Q-series phones in 2020, and some of them will offer 5G support. We can safely assume that they will be available outside South Korea as well, we just hope that will happen sooner rather than later.