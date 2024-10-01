I was wrong about the Apple Watch Series 10





It was the first thing chief executive Tim Cook talked about at Apple's biggest event of the year, the September one. And he did not mince words, claiming right away that it was a “beautiful new design”. Then the promo video played and... it was the same old design with some slight tweaks!





“What a disappointment!”, I thought. A couple of my co-workers laughed out loud. We all dismissed the Apple Watch Series 10 design as yet another weird Apple marketing effort.





The company, of course, kept on going, creating grandiose expectations. The Apple Watch Series 10 apparently had Apple's “biggest display and thinnest design ever”. Me and the team at the office double-checked against the Apple Watch Ultra screen size and while Apple was technically correct, the change in screen size was so insignificant, you wouldn't notice. Even if you had a magnifying glass.







