Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display costs more than а tri-folding screen to replace
Fans of the largest display on a phone sold in the US, as Google's superlative flies for the screen of its new Pixel 9 Pro Fold, better buy it with extended warranty or insurance.
The price to replace a broken Pixel 9 Pro Fold display will run them the hefty $1,200 otherwise, according to the parts list that the repair whizzes from iFixit have now posted.
Unfortunately, that is just for the panel itself that iFixit has filed under the "genuine parts" list, and one can either attempt to swap it on their own, or pay extra for the replacement as well. Sad times.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold display assembly. | Image credit – iFixit
To put the inner Pixel 9 Pro Fold display repair price in perspective, the screen replacement of the recently unveiled unique tri-folding Mate XT phone costs "only" $1,100, despite that it is way larger and folds both in and out at two creases.
It is, however, made by BOE, hence less expensive than the pricey Samsung panel that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold uses for its Super Actua Flex display with nearly square 2076 x 2152 pixels aspect ratio and 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It's a piece of beauty, and beauty is expensive.
In the Pixel 9 Pro Fold overview, Google claims in bold letters that its 8-inch main screen panel is "the largest display on a phone," while in the press release it intermittently brings up claims like "biggest ever display on a phone," or the "biggest inner display ever seen on any mobile device."
The search giant, however, includes a fine print with each such claim to clarify what it means. These disclaimers range from "among foldable phones in markets where Pixel Fold is sold excluding IN," for the largest display claim, to the laughable "among foldable phones in markets where Pixel Fold is sold excluding those in SG, UK, DE, IE and FR" for the one where it claims the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has the thinnest display on a phone. Yeah, basically all places where Honor sells its impossible thin Magic V3 foldable.
In any case, Google's second pass at making a foldable phone is much more refined than the first. The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now positioned not only as an integral part of the Pixel 9 series, but also as Google's best phone in the quartet, with the corresponding price for purchasing and repairs.
