Pixel 9 Pro Fold display will run them the hefty $1,200 otherwise, according to the parts list that the repair whizzes from The price to replace a brokendisplay will run them the hefty $1,200 otherwise, according to the parts list that the repair whizzes from iFixit have now posted.





Unfortunately, that is just for the panel itself that iFixit has filed under the "genuine parts" list, and one can either attempt to swap it on their own, or pay extra for the replacement as well. Sad times.









Pixel 9 Pro Fold display repair price in perspective, the screen replacement of the recently unveiled unique tri-folding To put the innerdisplay repair price in perspective, the screen replacement of the recently unveiled unique tri-folding Mate XT phone costs "only" $1,100, despite that it is way larger and folds both in and out at two creases.





It is, however, made by BOE, hence less expensive than the pricey Samsung panel that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold uses for its Super Actua Flex display with nearly square 2076 x 2152 pixels aspect ratio and 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate. It's a piece of beauty, and beauty is expensive.





In the Pixel 9 Pro Fold overview, Google claims in bold letters that its 8-inch main screen panel is "the largest display on a phone," while in the press release it intermittently brings up claims like "biggest ever display on a phone," or the "biggest inner display ever seen on any mobile device."





"among foldable phones in markets where Pixel Fold is sold excluding IN among foldable phones in markets where Pixel Fold is sold excluding those in SG, UK, DE, IE and FR " for the one where it claims the Pixel 9 Pro Fold has the thinnest display on a phone. Yeah, basically all places where Honor sells its impossible thin Magic V3 foldable. The search giant, however, includes a fine print with each such claim to clarify what it means. These disclaimers range from," for the largest display claim, to the laughable "" for the one where it claims thehas the thinnest display on a phone. Yeah, basically all places where Honor sells its impossible thin Magic V3 foldable.





foldable phone is much more refined than the first. The new Pixel 9 Pro Fold is now positioned not only as an integral part of the In any case, Google's second pass at making ais much more refined than the first. The newis now positioned not only as an integral part of the Pixel 9 series, but also as Google's best phone in the quartet, with the corresponding price for purchasing and repairs.