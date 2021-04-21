Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps Google

Google Meet is now more engaging thanks to the latest update

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 21, 2021, 10:31 PM
Google Meet is now more engaging thanks to the latest update
It's not the first time that Google Meet is getting a refreshed look, but if you're using the app, you'll be happy to know that this time it's got a handful of new features too. Most of the improvements revealed today by Google will be available starting next month, so if you don't see them now, that's the reason.

First off, Google Meet will soon be able to accommodate more content and others' video feeds on the screen. A new option to pin and unpin Meet windows has been added too. Google announced that this specific feature will be expanded further to allow users to pin multiple tiles on their screen.

More importantly, Google Meet users will be able to resize, reposition or hide their own video feed to make room for others people's video feeds. Also, starting this month, Google will add a Data Saver to the Meet app, which will limit data usage on mobile networks.

The upcoming update will also add a new AI feature called Autozoom, which should help others see you more clearly by zooming in and positioning you squarely in front of the camera. Sadly, Autozoom will be available to Google Workspace subscribers in the coming months.

Last but not least, Google announced that it will add the ability to replace the background with a video to help maintain privacy. Initially, three options will be available for Google Meet users to choose from: a classroom, a party, and a forest.

While many of these changes aren't yet available in Google Meet, keep your eyes peeled for these new features in the coming weeks.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google's Pixel 5a 5G is shaping up to be even more underwhelming than previously expected
Popular stories
The new iPads are honest about their RAM... and they have lots of it! What is Apple cooking?
Popular stories
iPads 2021 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
Mini-LED iPad Pro is official: 5G, powerful M1 chip, familiar design, Thunderbolt port

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless