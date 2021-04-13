Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Software updates Apps Google

You can no longer blame your phone's battery for leaving a Google Meet video conference

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 13, 2021, 1:21 AM
You can no longer blame your phone's battery for leaving a Google Meet video conference
It was the perfect excuse that could be used whenever you wanted to ditch a Google Meet conference call. Bored out of your mind, you tell your boss that the battery on your phone is about to kick the bucket, and frankly, what can he do? So you disconnect from Google Meet, open up Disney+, and catch up on "The Falcoln and the Winter Soldier."

But soon, this excuse is not going to work so well because of Meet saver mode. When turned on, the amount of data you use is restricted, battery use is conserved, and the power needed for the CPU is reduced. The saver mode toggle can be found in the Google Meet settings menu.


Some of the other new features recently added to the Google Meet app include the ability of Android devices to respond to polls, being able to shut down a Google Meet video conference from iOS, and new safety features for educational users on Android. Q&A on Google Meet is available for users with certain Google Workspace editions such as: Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise, Education plus (Available to users with a "teacher" or "student" license), and G Suite Business.

With Google Meet, groups with up to 250 people can have a video conference at one time. Real-time captions are provided by Google and you can share a link or invite team members to join a Meet conference call with the tap of a button. Google Meet can be found at the bottom of the Gmail app or you can install the app on your iOS or Android device.

Remember, no one can join a meeting unless they are invited or allowed to participate by the host which gives each video conference a semblance of security.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
Popular stories
The Google Pixel 5a has reportedly been canceled in most markets
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
Samsung's iTest app turns your iPhone into a Galaxy with Android teaser

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless