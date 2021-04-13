You can no longer blame your phone's battery for leaving a Google Meet video conference

It was the perfect excuse that could be used whenever you wanted to ditch a Google Meet conference call. Bored out of your mind, you tell your boss that the battery on your phone is about to kick the bucket, and frankly, what can he do? So you disconnect from Google Meet, open up Disney+, and catch up on "The Falcoln and the Winter Soldier."





But soon, this excuse is not going to work so well because of Meet saver mode. When turned on, the amount of data you use is restricted, battery use is conserved, and the power needed for the CPU is reduced. The saver mode toggle can be found in the Google Meet settings menu.









Some of the other new features recently added to the Google Meet app include the ability of Android devices to respond to polls, being able to shut down a Google Meet video conference from iOS, and new safety features for educational users on Android. Q&A on Google Meet is available for users with certain Google Workspace editions such as: Essentials, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise, Education plus (Available to users with a "teacher" or "student" license), and G Suite Business.





With Google Meet, groups with up to 250 people can have a video conference at one time. Real-time captions are provided by Google and you can share a link or invite team members to join a Meet conference call with the tap of a button. Google Meet can be found at the bottom of the Gmail app or you can install the app on your iOS or Android device





Remember, no one can join a meeting unless they are invited or allowed to participate by the host which gives each video conference a semblance of security.

