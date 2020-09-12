Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View

Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

View
STAY TUNED!
Apple Event 9/15 | Here's what to expect & how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
iOS Android Apps Google

Google Meet gets new design on Android and iOS devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 12, 2020, 6:30 AM
Google Meet gets new design on Android and iOS devices
In an attempt to compete with Zoom, Google is trying to unify two of its important apps – Meet and Duo, rumor has it. However, in order for that to work smoothly, changes need to be done to both apps.

The first important update for Google Meet changes the look of the app on both Android and iOS platforms. In fact, the new visual language delivered by Google in this update makes the Meet app look and feel the same as the meeting experience in the Gmail app.

The Gmail app gained a Meet shortcut in a previous update, allowing users to open the app using the meeting button directly from within Gmail. This time around, besides the revamped design, a New Meeting button has been added to the Meet app.

Once you tap on the New Meeting button, you'll be presented with three choices:

  • Get meeting joining info to share with others
  • Start a Meet call instantly
  • Schedule a new meeting in Google Calendar

According to Google, the new Meet update is now rolling out to iOS devices, but Android users will get it as well. Once you download and update your Meet app, all visual changes should enable by default, so you won't have to do anything.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple to unveil Watch Series 6 and Watch Pro on Tuesday
Popular stories
Galaxy Note 20 Ultra optical zoom vs digital zoom
Popular stories
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 experience: Here's how videos look, games play, and more!
Popular stories
Our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 video review is out

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile vs Sprint: new 5G and 4G LTE speed tests yield two big winners
Popular stories
iPhone 12 has reportedly entered mass production - and we have bad news
Popular stories
The Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T networks and 5G speeds get tested like the carriers refuse to
Popular stories
The Apple Watch 6 and iPad Air 4 (but not iPhone 12 5G) September event is official, here's how to watch it
Popular stories
T-Mobile's Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G to get the Android 11 update first, as Samsung releases One UI 3 beta
Popular stories
T-Mobile hits record 5G throughput speeds on Sprint's spectrum with the OnePlus 8

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless