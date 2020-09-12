Google Meet gets new design on Android and iOS devices
The Gmail app gained a Meet shortcut in a previous update, allowing users to open the app using the meeting button directly from within Gmail. This time around, besides the revamped design, a New Meeting button has been added to the Meet app.
Once you tap on the New Meeting button, you'll be presented with three choices:
- Get meeting joining info to share with others
- Start a Meet call instantly
- Schedule a new meeting in Google Calendar
According to Google, the new Meet update is now rolling out to iOS devices, but Android users will get it as well. Once you download and update your Meet app, all visual changes should enable by default, so you won't have to do anything.