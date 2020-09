Google Meet gets new design on Android and iOS devices

Get meeting joining info to share with others

Start a Meet call instantly

Schedule a new meeting in Google Calendar

In an attempt to compete with Zoom , Google is trying to unify two of its important apps – Meet and Duo, rumor has it. However, in order for that to work smoothly, changes need to be done to both apps.The first important update for Google Meet changes the look of the app on both Android and iOS platforms. In fact, the new visual language delivered by Google in this update makes the Meet app look and feel the same as the meeting experience in the Gmail app.The Gmail app gained a Meet shortcut in a previous update , allowing users to open the app using the meeting button directly from within Gmail. This time around, besides the revamped design, a New Meeting button has been added to the Meet app.Once you tap on the New Meeting button, you'll be presented with three choices:According to Google , the new Meet update is now rolling out to iOS devices, but Android users will get it as well. Once you download and update your Meet app, all visual changes should enable by default, so you won't have to do anything.