Google Clock update adds new features, including alarm syncing with your Pixel Watch

An update is rolling out of the Google Clock app on Android which shows evidence that Google is working on the promised alarm sync feature between the Pixel phone's clock and the Pixel Watch 2 . Additionally, the update adds some additional welcomed quality of life features.



As reported by As reported by @AssembleDebug/X and Mishaal Rahman , the update brings the Google Clock app up to version 7.6 and expands on some previously reported features not expected to be seen on Pixels until the December feature drop. Upon setting up the "Local Weather on clock" feature that we reported on last week, a new "Change temperature units" option will become available in the apps settings which takes you to the "Regional preferences" page for your device. This page lets other apps know your preferences when it comes to Fahrenheit vs Celsius or which day of the week you consider to be the first.





Additionally, in the "Alarm" tab of the app, a new "Weather forecast" option will appear as an option in each added alarm. When toggled on, a screen displaying the weather for the day (or the day after) will show up once the alarm goes off and is dismissed. This will be helpful for morning and bedtime alarms to help you get prepared for the day.





Pixel Watch 2 running Wear OS 4 as well as the Pixel Watch 1 on Wear OS 3, but only after you updated the Google Clock app on the watch itself. Unfortunately, I was not able to get this to work and instead got a "Can't pair with a watch" error when attempting to turn it on. Perhaps there is an upcoming update to the Watch app or this is something that gets pushed server-side. Perhaps the most interesting addition though, is the new "Alarm sync" option in settings, which will allow the Google Clock app to sync your. phone's alarms with your Pixel Watch . According to Rahman, the feature is supposed to work on therunning Wear OS 4 as well as the1 on Wear OS 3, but only after you updated the Google Clock app on the watch itself. Unfortunately, I was not able to get this to work and instead got a "Can't pair with a watch" error when attempting to turn it on. Perhaps there is an upcoming update to the Watch app or this is something that gets pushed server-side.





Pixel Watch alarm sync feature setup / Credit: Mishaal Rahmann





Finally, there was also a small tweak in the "Clock" tab where the current home time is now displayed centered, as opposed to justified left as it was in the previous version. However, this is purely cosmetic and doesn't offer any additional functionality that we can see.