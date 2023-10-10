Next Pixel Feature Drop adds weather conditions to the Clock app and widget

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 recently released by Google is the integration of the weather with the Clock app and with Clock widgets. Weather data such as the day's high and low temperatures along with the current temperature and current conditions will be shown in the Clock tab and when using Clock widgets. The Android 14 QPR1 beta program allows Pixel users to test what will be the next Pixel Feature Drop due out in December. One of the features that has appeared inQPR1 Beta 2 recently released by Google is the integration of the weather with the Clock app and with Clock widgets. Weather data such as the day's high and low temperatures along with the current temperature and current conditions will be shown in the Clock tab and when using Clock widgets.





QPR1 beta 2 installed. If you do, go to the Clock app's settings and toggle on "local weather on clock." But here's the thing folks; because Google is using a server-side update or requires a future update to the Clock app, not everyone with the QPR1 Beta 2 update has the "local weather on clock" option on their Clock app's setting page. For example, my Pixel 6 Pro running QPR1 Beta 2 does not have the toggle yet.





Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2, you'll have to wait for Google to take some sort of action first.



Note that the weather information is actually provided by a separate app called “Weather” (package name https://t.co/c9YYBv8QW2) and not from the Google Clock app itself. This lets the Google Clock app show weather information without requesting the location permission. pic.twitter.com/uCYn6sS9P1 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 4, 2023

To check the settings page on your Pixel's Clock app, open the Clock app and tap the three-dot menu icon in the upper right of the screen. Tap on Settings and look for the "local weather on clock" toggle. To reiterate, if you don't have it on your Pixel and your phone is runningQPR1 Beta 2, you'll have to wait for Google to take some sort of action first.

A tweet from Android expert Mishaal Rahman shows what the results of weather integration with the Clock app will look like. Rahman also points out in a subsequent tweet that "the weather information is actually provided by a separate app called “Weather” (package name http://com.google.android.apps.weather) and not from the Google Clock app itself. This lets the Google Clock app show weather information without requesting the location permission."





The feature is separate from the new Google Weather page that is currently being disseminated to Android users.





If you want to join the QPR1 beta program, go to www.google.com/android/beta or tap on this link. Press the button that says view your eligible devices and you'll see a box containing an image of your phone with an option to Opt in to the beta program. Tap it, follow the directions, and you'll receive an OTA update by going to Settings > System > System update.




