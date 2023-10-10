Google Calendar app for Wear OS now rolling out with Tasks, Tiles and Complications





The app, which appears simply as "Calendar" (version 4.3) is available to install via the Play Store on your phone or directly on your smartwatch. The app does not replace the existing "Agenda" app on your watch, which can be confusing, so just think of the Agenda app as simply the read-only limited version of the watch's Calendar app.

Google Calendar app install from watch or smartphone

Google Calendar, but for your watch





The Google Calendar app for Wear OS offers a similar experience to the "Schedule" view on phones with the ability to select an event and view all of its details — including the specific calendar it is saved to in cases where multiple calendars are synced. Additionally, you can respond to event invites, which should come in really handy when you get added to that last minute meeting.





Additional features include the ability to delete an event or to open it on your phone where you can interact more with it. Just like on your phone, special events such as birthdays and national holidays will also get that nifty background image that matches the occasion.





At the bottom of the app, users can see how far the calendar is synced. There is also a "Next event" Calendar tile and complication, and existing date complications will now ask users whether they want to open Google Calendar or the Agenda app.





Google Tasks Integration

Perhaps more important, is the fact that the app offers Google Tasks integration. This means that your tasks will also appear mixed in with your events, color coded with the same colors you have chosen within your Google Calendar. You can open these tasks directly on your watch and mark them as complete, choose to open them on your phone, or simply delete them altogether.







Google Calendar also adds two new Wear OS Tiles for "Next event" and "Next tasks." The "Next tasks" Tile shows two upcoming entries, and tapping on "More" in the bottom simply opens the full app.



While the Google Calendar app for Wear OS is a welcome addition, it is important to note that it does not allow users to create events or tasks from their smartwatch. This is a limitation that hopefully Google will address in the future, but for now this is definitely a huge step in the right direction.