Gmail app on Wear OS makes its debut along the Pixel Watch 2

Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase. $350 off (26%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only. $200 off (22%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out. $360 off (90%) Trade-in $39 99 $399 99 Pre-order at BestBuy

Google is rolling out a Gmail app for Wear OS that will allow smartwatch users to view their inbox and open messages. The app was first spotted on Google Play Store by. It supports the ability to view your inbox as well as supporting multiple Gmail accounts at once. The app can open full emails, which you will be able to scroll through. You can also manually refresh your inbox if needed.The app also includes a watch face complication that displays new emails. It doesn't showcase all your unread emails, only the ones that have shown up recently.