Gmail app on Wear OS makes its debut along the Pixel Watch 2

Apps Google
Gmail app on Wear OS makes its debut along the Pixel Watch 2
The Made by Google event has wrapped up, and the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 are now officially out in the wild (available for pre-order). With new devices on the scene, you can bet some software updates and features are tagging along. This time is no exception. Google unveiled its spanking new AI-powered Assistant with Bard, and Android 14 is already making its way to devices. But that is not the whole story; Wear OS users are in for a treat, too.

Google is rolling out a Gmail app for Wear OS that will allow smartwatch users to view their inbox and open messages. The app was first spotted on Google Play Store by 9to5Google. It supports the ability to view your inbox as well as supporting multiple Gmail accounts at once. The app can open full emails, which you will be able to scroll through. You can also manually refresh your inbox if needed.

The app also includes a watch face complication that displays new emails. It doesn't showcase all your unread emails, only the ones that have shown up recently.

In the past, Wear OS watches could receive Gmail push notifications, but users were limited to archiving, replying, or deleting in response. For a while, there have been whispers about Gmail making its way to Wear OS smartwatches, and it's a relief to finally see the app debut with the new Pixel Watch 2. Other smartwatches running Wear OS 3 or 4 will also be able to grab this app.

Ready to give it a spin? Whether you're rocking a Pixel Watch or a, for example, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 6, you can already download the app from the Google Play Store. Just a note: there is still no Gmail app for Apple Watch, and it is still unclear if there ever will be.
