Grab a Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatch and save $200 (50% off)
Now, it's worth mentioning that the Forerunner 645 comes in two variations. The cheaper model costs $400 but doesn't allow you to store music on it. The more expensive one is priced at $450 and has enough storage for around 500 songs. Both Garmin smartwatches are $200 off on Amazon, so there's really no reason not to get the pricey one.
Garmin claims the Forerunner 645 offers up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 5 hours in GPS mode with music. The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones and includes Garmin Pay contactless payment solution.
