Grab a Garmin Forerunner 645 smartwatch and save $200 (50% off)

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 29, 2019, 2:43 PM
Garmin smartwatches are known for being slightly more expensive than the more popular wearable devices, although one may argue they are better built and offer more features than the rest. The Forerunner 645 isn't the most expensive smartwatch sold by Garmin, but you still have to pay $400 more often than not to get one.

The good news is Amazon offers a 50% discount on this specific smartwatch, so you'll be saving a considerable amount that you can use to buy something else. As the name suggests, the smartwatch is aimed at runners, but that doesn't mean that the rest of us can't proudly wear one.

Now, it's worth mentioning that the Forerunner 645 comes in two variations. The cheaper model costs $400 but doesn't allow you to store music on it. The more expensive one is priced at $450 and has enough storage for around 500 songs. Both Garmin smartwatches are $200 off on Amazon, so there's really no reason not to get the pricey one.

Garmin claims the Forerunner 645 offers up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 5 hours in GPS mode with music. The smartwatch is compatible with Android and iOS smartphones and includes Garmin Pay contactless payment solution.

