Galaxy Z Fold 6 may copy best feature of iPhone 15 Pro and S24 Ultra

If there's one thing people hate about some recent high-end phones, like the iPhone 14 Pro, is that they are uncomfortably heavy. Foldable phones are even bulkier, which is understandable, given the fact they are more like phone-tablet hybrids. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 could take the same weight mitigation step as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Galaxy S24 Ultra, per a new rumor.
Apple and Samsung's newest flagships feature titanium frames, which not only make them more durable but also lighter than their predecessors. And, believe it or not, the use of titanium not only makes devices weigh less, but it also makes them feel lighter than they actually are, due to reduced moment of inertia.
We aren't going to go all sciency on you here, as all you need to know is that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to have titanium sides. The rumor comes from @Tech_Reve, who has lately become the go-to source for leaks about unreleased devices.
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the best foldable phones you can buy today but at 253 grams, it's quite heavy. Of course, it helps that in the unfolded state, it doesn't feel too chunky because of the weight distribution. When it's unfolded though, it does feel a little bulky.
Thus, if Samsung has indeed decided to switch to titanium, we can expect the Fold 6 to feel a little lighter. The difference may not be pronounced though, but that would be okay, as the Fold 5 was also a little lighter than the Fold 4.
Titanium will probably also make the phone tougher, which could help Samsung achieve its goal of selling a lot of foldables this year as one of the things, apart from the price, that makes people reluctant about getting a foldable phone is perceived durability issues.
The new device will allegedly be unveiled on July 10 alongside the Z Flip 6.
