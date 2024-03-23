Galaxy Z Fold 6 may copy best feature of iPhone 15 Pro and S24 Ultra

Foldable phones





Apple and Samsung's newest flagships feature titanium frames, which not only make them more durable but also lighter than their predecessors. And, believe it or not, the use of titanium not only makes devices weigh less, but it also makes them feel lighter than they actually are, due to reduced moment of inertia





Galaxy Z Fold 6 is rumored to have titanium sides. The rumor comes from @Tech_Reve, who has lately become the go-to source for leaks about unreleased devices.













Thus, if Samsung has indeed decided to switch to titanium, we can expect the Fold 6 to feel a little lighter. The difference may not be pronounced though, but that would be okay, as the Fold 5 was also a little lighter than the Fold 4.





foldable phone is perceived durability issues. Titanium will probably also make the phone tougher, which could help Samsung achieve its goal of selling a lot of foldables this year as one of the things, apart from the price, that makes people reluctant about getting ais perceived durability issues.





The new device will allegedly be unveiled on July 10 alongside the Z Flip 6.