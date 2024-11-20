Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Galaxy S25 Ultra prototype highlights design detail lifted from Galaxy S24

Earlier today, images of a couple of Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units were posted online. Those pictures only showed us the front and the rear of the phone. Some more images have now surfaced online, giving us a more well-rounded look at Samsung's next flagship.

With the Galaxy S25 Ultra now almost two months away, we can expect the leaks around it to accelerate. We have been monitoring rumors for a long time and the majority of them point to a redesign.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely do away with the sharp corners of its predecessors for subtly curved edges. Even though the phone won't be as rounded at the edges as the base and Plus models, which are likely to retain the design of their predecessors, the gentle curve should be enough to improve its in-hand feel.

It has also been widely rumored that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will not have the rounded side frame of its predecessors. And while leaker Ice Universe has been saying that the phone will not have completely flat sides, it seems increasingly likely, with images of dummy units posted by reliable tipster Steve H.McFly showcasing flat frames, like the ones on the regular models.



The new flat design will hopefully make the phone feel narrower in your hand, further improving ergonomics. The straight side rails may also make the bezels appear thinner than they actually are because the curved frames of the Galaxy S24 Ultra sometimes give an illusion of wide borders. In related bezel news, the phone is rumored to have thinner bezels than most other top 2024 phones.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset in all markets. The chipset will reportedly be paired with 16GB of RAM. It might swap out the 12MP ultrawide camera for a 50MP unit.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

