iPhone 16 Pro and Pixel 9 rumored to leave Galaxy S24 Ultra behind in screen tech

In addition to making many of the best Android phones around, Samsung also makes the best OLED panels but that doesn't mean its smartphone division gets the first dibs at its finest offerings. The company's best display is apparently destined for the forthcoming Google Pixel 9 series and Apple iPhone 16 Pro duo.

Apple's 2024 Pro models and Google's entire upcoming lineup will reportedly use the M14 OLED technology. Samsung is one of the industry leaders when it comes to screens and it makes the most high-performance OLED screens with the latest materials.

The company's most advanced displays are a part of its M series of screens. A higher model number indicates a higher-quality screen.

The M14 tech will be introduced for the first time with the Pixel 9 family, which Google will reportedly unveil on August 13. Apart from the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL, the second-generation Pixel Fold is also rumored to feature the M14 material.



This is going to be the first time that we'll see this material on a smartphone and it's expected to be superior to existing technologies in terms of brightness and lifespan.

Apple will only be using the M14 tech for its premium iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models, while the standard and the Plus variants will continue to feature the same M12 tech as the current generation. The iPhone 14 Pro Max as we as the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 are also believed to use M12 OLED screens. Apple's new lineup will probably be revealed in September.

Per a previous report, next year's iPhone 17 series will likely also stick with M14 screens as each generation of material is typically used for two years.

Samsung's highest-end conventional phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, features an M13 panel. It can be assumed that its successor, the Galaxy S25 Ultra, will likely also flaunt an M14 display.
Anam Hamid
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

