Galaxy S24 Ultra may give stiffer competition to iPhone 15 Pro with same main camera









Leaker Galaxy S24 Ultra 's main camera's default resolution will also be 24MP. Leaker Ahmed Qwaider , who often gets his hands on unreleased products, claims that the's main camera's default resolution will also be 24MP.









The Galaxy S23 Ultra also lets you take 50MP images, which take up less space than 200MP pictures but contain more details than a 12MP file. While a 24MP image will probably take up more space than 12MP, the increase in quality will likely be worth the increase in storage requirement, which we assume will be more practical when compared to 50MP and 200MP shots.





The main camera may also have a neutral density filter for 24MP RAW pictures. It will be like the Expert RAW camera app's neutral density filter which helps reduce the light entering the lens and prevents overexposure. This will allow for better photos in bright environments.





Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a Photo Remaster feature. Digital Trends Qwaider also claims that thewill have a Photo Remaster feature.believes the option will be similar to what is offered by the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops. After you take a photo, you'll be given three options - Portrait, Remaster, or Delete. The Remaster option will probably use AI to sharpen up the image.



