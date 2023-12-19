Galaxy S24 Ultra may give stiffer competition to iPhone 15 Pro with same main camera
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to carry over the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera but Samsung may make an important change to compete better with the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra's main camera captures 12MP images by default. The iPhone 15 Pro's primary 48MP camera's default output is 24MP. Last year's iPhone 14 Pro also has a 48MP main camera but it shoots 12MP images by default. The 24MP pictures captured by the iPhone 15 Pro offer more detail, making it one of the best camera phones of 2023.
Leaker Ahmed Qwaider, who often gets his hands on unreleased products, claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra's main camera's default resolution will also be 24MP.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra also lets you take 50MP images, which take up less space than 200MP pictures but contain more details than a 12MP file. While a 24MP image will probably take up more space than 12MP, the increase in quality will likely be worth the increase in storage requirement, which we assume will be more practical when compared to 50MP and 200MP shots.
The main camera may also have a neutral density filter for 24MP RAW pictures. It will be like the Expert RAW camera app's neutral density filter which helps reduce the light entering the lens and prevents overexposure. This will allow for better photos in bright environments.
Qwaider also claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a Photo Remaster feature. Digital Trends believes the option will be similar to what is offered by the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 laptops. After you take a photo, you'll be given three options - Portrait, Remaster, or Delete. The Remaster option will probably use AI to sharpen up the image.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra is also rumored to have a flat screen and a new telephoto camera. The device will reportedly be unveiled next month.
