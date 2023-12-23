Galaxy S24 Ultra factory leak appears to confirm the worst suspicion about the phone

As the rumored Galaxy S24 launch date draws closer, the leaks surrounding the phones have started to intensify. A recent rumor claimed that the Galaxy S24 Ultra might keep its predecessor's 10x periscope camera, but it was all but shot down by another rumor from a reliable source. More apparent evidence has now emerged which suggests the phone will indeed ditch the 10x zoom camera.





Armed with a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 10MP 10x periscope unit, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the best camera phones of 2023. The 10MP 10x module is particularly impressive and gives the phone a greater zooming range than other handsets.





In September, it was reported that the Galaxy S24 Ultra would lose the 10MP 10x camera, with subsequent rumors claiming that it would be replaced by a 50MP camera with 5x optical zoom.













To clean up the confusion, leaker @chunvn8888 has posted an image of the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera array.





Assuming the leak is real, the image clearly shows that the Galaxy S24 Ultra doesn't have a 10MP 10x periscope camera.









While many will be sad to see the 10x camera go, this might prove to be a wise decision. Since the 50MP camera has a higher resolution, it will record more details.





And as the term quad telephoto camera implies, it seems very likely that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will use sensor crop and digital zoom for a zooming range of 10x




