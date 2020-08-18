Galaxy Note 20 Series: The small features we've lost and gained
Does Galaxy Note 20 have a headphone jack?
For better or worse, Samsung is among the smartphone makers that are eager to push us towards a wireless future, which is understandable these days. It's to be expected too, especially considering that the Galaxy Buds Live were announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20. You know what this means...
Much like the Note 10, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack, and neither does the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. In order to use wired headphones with your new flagship phone, you'll need to buy a separate dongle.
Of course, what Samsung really wants for you is to get yourself a pair of the truly wireless Galaxy Buds. In any case, as previously mentioned, having no headphone jack on a flagship phone is not a surprise, and we can't fault the Korean giant for keeping up with industry trends.
Does Galaxy Note 20 have expandable memory?
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 currently comes with 128GB of internal storage, which cannot be expanded. The good news is that 128GB should be enough for most people. You may find the following Galaxy S20 article helpful if you're asking yourself: "Is 128GB enough for me?"
But if you're curious whether the pricier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has an SD card slot – it does! You can expand the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra's storage via microSDXC (up to 1000GB). The Ultra also has a variant that comes with 512GB of internal storage, in addition to its base 128GB option.
Does Galaxy Note 20 have wireless charging?
Yes, both the Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra have wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.
Reverse wireless charging means that if you, for example, own the Galaxy Buds Live or the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you can charge either device directly from your Galaxy Note 20 wirelessly.
Is Galaxy Note 20 waterproof?
The Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are both water and dust resistant, and carry a rating of IP68. According to Samsung, this essentially means that the Note 20 is safe from splashes, drips, and up to 1.5 meters of water for about 30 minutes. Using it on the beach or around pools is not advised, however, as the IP68 rating involves freshwater testing only.
Is Galaxy Note 20 dual SIM?
Samsung says that the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra will have both single SIM and dual SIM models. Availability for the dual SIM models may vary between countries and carriers.
What dual SIM means is that the smartphone can simultaneously use two different SIM cards. This is especially useful to business users who may have a separate SIM card (and thus – phone number) for work, in addition to their personal one.
Does Galaxy Note 20 support 5G?
Yes, both variants of the Note 20 – the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Note 20 Ultra are 5G ready. As mentioned earlier, they're also first to sport a new 5G power amplifier module by Qualcomm. The amplifier is for 5G and 4G low-band signal-grabbing, ensuring that the Note 20 will be more futureproof on global networks than previous iterations.
When is Galaxy Note 20 coming out?
The Galaxy Note 20 is available for preorder right now, while shipping starts on the 21st of August.
Considering buying it? You may be interested in checking out the best Galaxy Note 20 deals and preorder gifts at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T and Best Buy. In addition, don't forget to protect your expensive flagship by picking up a case from our list of best Galaxy Note 20 cases.