More Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specs and price details leak out, release date may be pushed
How many owners there will be, though, at the rumored 2200 EUR pricing? That was the latest rumor from a reputable source about the Fold 2 price tag, and now the top-shelf pricing it gets tangentially confirmed by another leaker that has hit many a price tip nails on the head during the years.
1 more thing... *— Ricciolo (@Ricciolo1) July 5, 2020
2000 eur + Galaxy Fold 2 , WON'T be available till end of september ... (maybe later) due to covid19 !#markmywords
*let's see how long it takes to steal my information and someone else take the credit ... pic.twitter.com/v2eE1VNrHp
Besides the 2000+ USD/EUR starting price of the Fold 2, Ricciolo also hints at a delayed launch due to coronavirus-induced production hurdles. That would push the Galaxy Fold 2 release date to a fall schedule, and something similar is being rumored for the iPhone 12 models, again for the same reasons, so where there is smoke, there might be fire, too.