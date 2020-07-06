More Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 specs and price details leak out, release date may be pushed





One of the phones expected to be unveiled on the rumored August 5th Unpacked 2020 event date if the second edition of Samsung's Galaxy Fold franchise of in-folding bendy handsets. The Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be announced with a 7.7" foldable internal and a much more usable 6.23" external displays, as the main critique towards the OG Fold was that it is nearly useless when closed, so you have to amortize the hinge for each pressing matter with the phone.





There will be another upgrade in comparison to the OG Fold, though, and it is the fast charging 25W abilities taken directly from the latest Galaxy S20 series, as MySmartPrice discovered in a 3C certification. This type of charger pumps the 5000mAh battery of the Galaxy S20 Ultra for less than an hour, so it is a very welcome development for the future Fold 2 owner when they are in a hurry.





How many owners there will be, though, at the rumored 2200 EUR pricing? That was the latest rumor from a reputable source about the Fold 2 price tag, and now the top-shelf pricing it gets tangentially confirmed by another leaker that has hit many a price tip nails on the head during the years.





Besides the 2000+ USD/EUR starting price of the Fold 2, Ricciolo also hints at a delayed launch due to coronavirus-induced production hurdles. That would push the Galaxy Fold 2 release date to a fall schedule, and something similar is being rumored for the iPhone 12 models, again for the same reasons, so where there is smoke, there might be fire, too.

Samsung is prepping a rather unorthodox Unpacked 2020 event, and not just because it may be held in a stream-only format due to the new coronavirus realities. It gradually moved its second half of the year fare outside of big industry expos, and started holding dedicated unveiling for its Note line of flagships, but this year it will be presenting way more devices than just the venerable phone with the S Pen into the Unpacked mix.