Forget leaks, a retailer is already selling Galaxy S24 apparently but warns of limited stock

The Galaxy S24 series isn't expected to go on sale for another few days/weeks. Heck, Samsung hasn't even unveiled it yet. The company is making the necessary preparations though and has probably started shipping units to third-party retailers, one of which apparently didn't get the memo about its release date and has already started selling it.

As first spotted by well-known leaker Roland Quandt, Mexican retailer Doto has already started selling the Galaxy S24. It has listed the 128GB Galaxy S24 for 16,499 pesos and the 256GB model for 17,999 pesos - the same prices as those of corresponding predecessors.


These could very well be placeholder prices though and it's also not known whether the retailer is actually selling the devices or just made the listings go live prematurely. It does warn that it has limited stock though (only 10 units of the 128GB Galaxy S24 and 4 units of the 256GB Galaxy S24) so it might be willing to ship the phones before their official launch for all we know. Doing so could jeopardize its relationship with Samsung though and we doubt it's willing to take that risk.

Samsung is already sick of leakers posting marketing images prematurely and appears to have served take-down notices to some prominent leakers.

Samsung will formally reveal the Galaxy S24 range on January 17. The Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all regions but Europe-bound Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 may feature the Exynos 2400 chip.

The most notable rumored changes include a flat screen and a new 50MP telephoto camera for the Ultra, bigger batteries for the base and Plus model, tons of AI-driven features for the new phones, and a new update policy that will guarantee seven years of software updates

Whether Samsung has any surprises leakers didn't catch whiff of remains to be seen. Reservations are now open for Samsung's upcoming phones.

