Epic OnePlus 12 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra display fight awaits: eye protection, rain touch, brightness

Called the Oriental Display, or at least that's the translation, the OnePlus panel should set new standards " in terms of smoothness, eye protection, display, brightness, rain touch, etc., " leaving us wonder exactly what "rain touch" is.





If that is the ability to register fingers when wet, that would be svelte, as anyone who tried to unlock their phone with a fingerprint in the rain would attest. According to the OnePlus CEO, their upcoming panel has " reached the best screen standards in the world and is worthy of everyone's wait! "





We are inclined to believe them, since the BBK holding umbrella company under which the three companies that together sell most phones globally - Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus - has come up with record-breaking phone displays numerous times already.









specially when it comes to eye protection, Oriental Screen has surpassed all conventional practices in the industry and has forcibly blazed a trail that has never been taken before by the industry, ushering in a new era of mobile phone eye protection," waxes poetic the CEO, indicating what will be the main added value and selling point of the new OnePlus 12 display set. Thus, the OnePlus 12 display could beat even the panel of the Galaxy S24 Ultra which Samsung is reportedly staging with a wow brightness factor.





Somewhat surprisingly, OnePlus informs that this time around the LTPO panel is supplied by another OLED display juggernaut - BOE - rather than its usual partner Samsung. Frenemies for life, or just Samsung keeping its best OLED bits for its own? That remains to be determined once the OnePlus 12 is announced on December 4, and then the Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 17