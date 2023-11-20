Epic OnePlus 12 vs Galaxy S24 Ultra display fight awaits: eye protection, rain touch, brightness
The good folks at OnePlus are preparing to wow with display quality yet again. According to its CEO, the OnePlus 12 panel will set some "industry benchmarks" and word through the grapevine is that it will even break some decade-old records over at the DisplayMate's mobile display test lab.
OnePlus 12 display specs
Called the Oriental Display, or at least that's the translation, the OnePlus panel should set new standards "in terms of smoothness, eye protection, display, brightness, rain touch, etc.," leaving us wonder exactly what "rain touch" is.
If that is the ability to register fingers when wet, that would be svelte, as anyone who tried to unlock their phone with a fingerprint in the rain would attest. According to the OnePlus CEO, their upcoming panel has "reached the best screen standards in the world and is worthy of everyone's wait!"
We are inclined to believe them, since the BBK holding umbrella company under which the three companies that together sell most phones globally - Oppo, Vivo, and OnePlus - has come up with record-breaking phone displays numerous times already.
Starting with the panel on the Oppo Find X2 Pro and OnePlus 8 Pro, which delivered per-unit panel calibration and granular dynamic refresh rates before it was cool, and arriving at the 2,500 peak brightness rate of the current Find X6 Pro flagship of Oppo, they've always had to offer something special to one-up the competition, even Samsung.
Thus, the OnePlus 12 display could beat even the panel of the Galaxy S24 Ultra which Samsung is reportedly staging with a wow brightness factor. However, "especially when it comes to eye protection, Oriental Screen has surpassed all conventional practices in the industry and has forcibly blazed a trail that has never been taken before by the industry, ushering in a new era of mobile phone eye protection," waxes poetic the CEO, indicating what will be the main added value and selling point of the new OnePlus 12 display set.
Somewhat surprisingly, OnePlus informs that this time around the LTPO panel is supplied by another OLED display juggernaut - BOE - rather than its usual partner Samsung. Frenemies for life, or just Samsung keeping its best OLED bits for its own Galaxy S24 Ultra? That remains to be determined once the OnePlus 12 is announced on December 4, and then the Galaxy S24 Ultra on January 17.
Things that are NOT allowed: