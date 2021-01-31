Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21!

 View
Android Games

Magic: The Gathering Arena out now on Google Play Early Access for select Android devices

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 31, 2021, 2:06 PM
Magic: The Gathering Arena out now on Google Play Early Access for select Android devices
Arguably world's most popular card game, Magic: The Gathering is coming to mobile, as we previously reported. Wizards of the Coast recently revealed that Magic: The Gathering Arena is now available for free on Google Play Early Access for select Android devices.

The game will come to Android tablets, other Android devices, and the App Store later this year, so if your Android smartphone is not yet compatible with the game, you'll have to patiently wait several more months.

The most interesting aspect about this release, aside from the fact that you can grow your card collection while on the go, is the fact that it includes cross-platform support. This means that players can use the same Wizards Account login across all platforms, including Windows PC or Mac OS.

Another important feature is the new interface that has been fully optimized to support smaller screen sizes, as well as touch-based control gestures. The includes social features like Friend List and In-Game Messaging, but it does lack sideboarding during draft.



Now, the most important question: what Android devices are compatible with this release? According to Wizards of the Coast, you'll need a smartphone running Android 6.0 or newer and 4GB RAM or more. However, that's not enough to be able to play Magic: The Gathering Arena on your Android smartphone. Your phone must absolutely be powered by one of these three chipsets or higher: Kirin 970, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and Samsung Exynos 9810. It's important to add that the game does not support 4:3 device resolution.

To make it more clear, here are the smartphones confirmed to support Magic: The Gathering Arena, although that's not to say that others may support the game too, you'll just have to try it for yourself:

Asus ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG Phone II, Google Pixel 3, Honor Play 4, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G/5G, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, LG G7 ThinQ, Motorola One 5G, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 8, Oppo Reno 3 Vitality, Oppo Reno3 5G, Realme v3, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi K30 5G Racing, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia XZ2, Sony Xperia XZ3, Vivo Y70s, and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
It's the Samsung Galaxy S21 release date! Here's where to buy the S21+ and S21 Ultra
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review, zooming in
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Samsung Galaxy S20 series gets an Android update early, even before the Pixels
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could arrive as early as May
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: who do customers think has the best 5G network?
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Sony's next Xperia flagship leaks with beautiful design, periscope camera

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless