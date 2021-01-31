Magic: The Gathering Arena out now on Google Play Early Access for select Android devices
The game will come to Android tablets, other Android devices, and the App Store later this year, so if your Android smartphone is not yet compatible with the game, you'll have to patiently wait several more months.
Another important feature is the new interface that has been fully optimized to support smaller screen sizes, as well as touch-based control gestures. The includes social features like Friend List and In-Game Messaging, but it does lack sideboarding during draft.
Now, the most important question: what Android devices are compatible with this release? According to Wizards of the Coast, you'll need a smartphone running Android 6.0 or newer and 4GB RAM or more. However, that's not enough to be able to play Magic: The Gathering Arena on your Android smartphone. Your phone must absolutely be powered by one of these three chipsets or higher: Kirin 970, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and Samsung Exynos 9810. It's important to add that the game does not support 4:3 device resolution.
To make it more clear, here are the smartphones confirmed to support Magic: The Gathering Arena, although that's not to say that others may support the game too, you'll just have to try it for yourself:
Asus ROG Phone 3, Asus ROG Phone II, Google Pixel 3, Honor Play 4, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 30 Pro 4G/5G, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P30 Pro, LG G7 ThinQ, Motorola One 5G, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 8, Oppo Reno 3 Vitality, Oppo Reno3 5G, Realme v3, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi K30 5G Racing, Samsung Galaxy A71 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+ 5G, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Sony Xperia XZ2, Sony Xperia XZ3, Vivo Y70s, and Xiaomi Redmi K30 Ultra.