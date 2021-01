Magic: The Gathering Arena out now on Google Play Early Access for select Android devices

Arguably world's most popular card game, Magic: The Gathering is coming to mobile, as we previously reported . Wizards of the Coast recently revealed that Magic: The Gathering Arena is now available for free on Google Play Early Access for select Android devices.The game will come to Android tablets, other Android devices, and the App Store later this year, so if your Android smartphone is not yet compatible with the game, you'll have to patiently wait several more months.The most interesting aspect about this release, aside from the fact that you can grow your card collection while on the go, is the fact that it includes cross-platform support. This means that players can use the same Wizards Account login across all platforms, including Windows PC or Mac OS.Another important feature is the new interface that has been fully optimized to support smaller screen sizes, as well as touch-based control gestures. The includes social features like Friend List and In-Game Messaging, but it does lack sideboarding during draft.Now, the most important question: what Android devices are compatible with this release? According to Wizards of the Coast, you'll need a smartphone running Android 6.0 or newer and 4GB RAM or more. However, that's not enough to be able to play Magic: The Gathering Arena on your Android smartphone. Your phone must absolutely be powered by one of these three chipsets or higher: Kirin 970, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 , and Samsung Exynos 9810 . It's important to add that the game does not support 4:3 device resolution.To make it more clear, here are the smartphones confirmed to support Magic: The Gathering Arena, although that's not to say that others may support the game too, you'll just have to try it for yourself: