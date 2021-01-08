Play Magic: The Gathering Arena now on mobile via Android early access
Magic: The Gathering Arena first appeared as a digital adaptation of the popular card game for PC in 2017 but the game remained in beta for two years before finally launching in 2019. The promised and highly anticipated mobile version was nowhere to be found, though.
One of the good things about this release is that it will support cross-platform play with all cards and formats from the PC version featured within the mobile version. Watch the Magic: The Gathering Arena launch trailer for PC below: