Play Magic: The Gathering Arena now on mobile via Android early access

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 08, 2021, 8:15 AM
Play Magic: The Gathering Arena now on mobile via Android early access
Remember Magic: The Gathering? The collectible card game that launched way back in 1993 and inspired countless cross-genre titles and digital card games, such as Hearthstone and Gwent, is finally arriving on your mobile phone.

Magic: The Gathering Arena first appeared as a digital adaptation of the popular card game for PC in 2017 but the game remained in beta for two years before finally launching in 2019. The promised and highly anticipated mobile version was nowhere to be found, though.

Well, the wait is finally over as Wizards of the Coast studio finally revealed that Magic: The Gathering Arena is arriving on mobile later this January through an Android early access release for select phones. Expect an iOS release later this year as well as more Android devices supported.

One of the good things about this release is that it will support cross-platform play with all cards and formats from the PC version featured within the mobile version. Watch the Magic: The Gathering Arena launch trailer for PC below:

