Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Big low-light video upgrades might be coming

Samsung Camera Galaxy S Series
Render of a Galaxy S25 Ultra with S-Pen leaning on it and a white background.
As Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series launch gets closer, more details about the highly anticipated flagship phones are starting to leak. The latest buzz focuses on a key upgrade exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra—better low-light video performance, which could be a game-changer for fans of night-time videography.

Low-light videos powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite


According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, Samsung is stepping up its game with low-light video improvements for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This enhancement is reportedly made possible by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will be the driving force behind the device in most regions.



Unfortunately, it sounds like this feature won’t be available for older Samsung phones. Why? It’s all about the hardware. The low-light video boost relies on the advanced computational power of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, so older models just don’t have the chops to support it.

Samsung has already earned a strong reputation for its nighttime photography, but this shift toward improving nighttime video could help the Galaxy S25 Ultra raise the bar even further.

16GB RAM: Only in a few places


There’s been some back-and-forth about whether the Galaxy S25 Ultra will come with a 16GB RAM option. While earlier reports suggested Samsung might ditch this configuration altogether, Ice Universe now claims it’s happening—but only in certain regions.



Reportedly, the 16GB RAM variant will be limited to the Chinese and South Korean markets. For everyone else, the top configuration will likely include 12GB of RAM, which is still plenty powerful, but not as powerful as the 24GB of RAM on the OnePlus 13 that just came out.

Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to be working on a Galaxy S25 Slim—a lighter and thinner version of the Ultra. This model will reportedly have more modest hardware, giving buyers a budget-friendly alternative.

What else can we expect from the Galaxy S25 Ultra?


So far, leaks have hinted at several exciting upgrades for the S25 Ultra, including:

  • New ultrawide and telephoto cameras to round out the camera setup.
  • AI-powered image and video processing to deliver sharper, cleaner results.
  • A sleek new design with Samsung’s latest display tech, promising better brightness and energy efficiency.

Mark your calendar for January 22


Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 series will debut at its Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. Pre-orders are expected to open the following day, with the phones officially hitting stores on February 7.

As we count down to the big reveal, it’s clear that Samsung has its sights set on dominating the flagship market again. With its powerful features and focus on camera innovations, the Galaxy S25 Ultra could easily become a must-have device for tech lovers and photography fans alike.

Stay tuned—there’s likely more to come as we get closer to launch!
