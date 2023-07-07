Delete these widely downloaded apps that are sending deeply personal info to China

Although Play Store is generally a trusted place for downloading apps on Android phones , every now and then malicious apps manage to sneak into the app marketplace. The latest fishy apps that were found hiding on Play Store are File Recovery & Data Recovery and File Manager.





Cyber security company Pradeo says that these apps came from the same developer and were downloaded by 1.5 million users. They look like file management apps but are actually spyware and silently send user information to servers based in China.





File Recovery and Data Recovery was downloaded more than a million times, whereas 500,000 people installed File Manager. The apps asserted that they wouldn't collect any data from smartphones, but Pradeo found that this was a false claim.









Equally alarming is that the apps said that any collected data would not be deleted even after user request, which goes against data protection laws.





Pradeo's analysis showed that the apps collected personal data such as:





Contacts saved in the device

Email and social network contacts

Pictures, audio, and videos compiled in the app

Real-time user location

Country code

Name of the network provider

Operating system version number (possibly to exploit vulnerabilities)

Device model





Most of this info is not required for file management and data recovery operations. The apps do not ask for user permission for collecting this data. The apps also hide their home screen icons to make it difficult to delete them. Both apps transmit data more than a hundred times, which is a frighteningly large amount.





Since malicious apps often require user input for successful attacks, File Recovery & Data Recovery and File Manager employ a tactic whereby the victim's device restarts and the apps launch in the background.



