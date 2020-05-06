iOS Apple Deals

The original Apple iPhone SE is on sale for just $90 (refurbished)

by Cosmin Vasile
May 06, 2020, 3:20 PM
Now that Apple launched a new iPhone SE that it calls … iPhone SE (2nd generation), the original model is getting major discounts at multiple retailers across the US. If you always wanted to buy an iPhone, but couldn't cope with the high price compared with Android devices, now would be a good time to start checking out some iPhone deals.

It's hard to comprehend the idea of an iPhone that costs less than $100, but we're living those times right now. You can grab an original iPhone SE for as low as $90, a great price considering the sequel is selling for $350.

The catch is that the $90 Apple iPhone SE is in refurbished condition, so if you can't accept that, then this deal is not for you. Woot is now offering different Apple iPhone SE models in refurbished condition, so depending on which one you choose, you could pay anywhere between $90 and $110.

All models, regardless of storage amount and color come unlocked, which means they will work on both GSM and CDMA networks. Now, since these are refurbished devices, you should expect them to have a moderate level of wear and tear, including scratches, dent, and dings (maybe something worse than that). More importantly, batteries are tested to function at a minimum of 80% capacity.

Check out the Apple iPhone SE deal at Woot

