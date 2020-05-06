The original Apple iPhone SE is on sale for just $90 (refurbished)
The catch is that the $90 Apple iPhone SE is in refurbished condition, so if you can't accept that, then this deal is not for you. Woot is now offering different Apple iPhone SE models in refurbished condition, so depending on which one you choose, you could pay anywhere between $90 and $110.
All models, regardless of storage amount and color come unlocked, which means they will work on both GSM and CDMA networks. Now, since these are refurbished devices, you should expect them to have a moderate level of wear and tear, including scratches, dent, and dings (maybe something worse than that). More importantly, batteries are tested to function at a minimum of 80% capacity.