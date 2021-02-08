Grab a Fire HD 8 tablet at nearly 30% off on Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's Fire tablets are a great bang for the buck, but only if you're looking for an affordable Android slate. There are much better tablets out there if you're in the market for a top-tier product like Samsung's Galaxy Tab series or Apple's iPads.
Although all Fire tablets are rather cheap, Amazon
tends to put them on sale very often. Right now, the Fire HD 8 tablet is $25 off, regardless of whether you choose the ad-supported version of the one without ads.
Of course, you would pay more for the Fire HD 8 tablet without ads, but the difference between the two different models isn't that high, just 15 bucks. Customers who've decided to go for this particular deal will be able to choose from four color options: black, plum, twilight blue, and white.
As the name suggests, the Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display. It packs either 32 or 64GB expandable storage (up to 1TB) and promises to offer up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.
Hardware-wise, Amazon's tablet is 30% faster than the previous generation thanks to the new 2GHz quad-core processor. The Fire HD 8 doesn't support Google Play, but it does come with Amazon's Appstore, so you'll be able to install just about any important Android app you'd like to have on your tablet.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!