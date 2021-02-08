Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Android Tablets Deals Amazon

Grab a Fire HD 8 tablet at nearly 30% off on Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 08, 2021, 2:50 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab a Fire HD 8 tablet at nearly 30% off on Amazon
Amazon's Fire tablets are a great bang for the buck, but only if you're looking for an affordable Android slate. There are much better tablets out there if you're in the market for a top-tier product like Samsung's Galaxy Tab series or Apple's iPads.

Although all Fire tablets are rather cheap, Amazon tends to put them on sale very often. Right now, the Fire HD 8 tablet is $25 off, regardless of whether you choose the ad-supported version of the one without ads.

Of course, you would pay more for the Fire HD 8 tablet without ads, but the difference between the two different models isn't that high, just 15 bucks. Customers who've decided to go for this particular deal will be able to choose from four color options: black, plum, twilight blue, and white.

As the name suggests, the Fire HD 8 comes with an 8-inch HD display. It packs either 32 or 64GB expandable storage (up to 1TB) and promises to offer up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Hardware-wise, Amazon's tablet is 30% faster than the previous generation thanks to the new 2GHz quad-core processor. The Fire HD 8 doesn't support Google Play, but it does come with Amazon's Appstore, so you'll be able to install just about any important Android app you'd like to have on your tablet.

Related phones

Fire HD 8 (2020)
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) View Full specs
  • Display 8.0 inches 1280 x 800 pixels
  • Camera 2 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek MT8168 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie FireOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Grab a Fire HD 8 tablet at nearly 30% off on Amazon
Popular stories
Shazam teams up with Dolly Parton to offer new users up to 5 months of free Apple Music
Popular stories
Microsoft's unique Surface Duo is on sale at up to a massive $450 discount
Popular stories
The first Samsung Galaxy S21 5G series deals with no strings attached are here
Popular stories
The Motorola Edge 5G is $200 off on Amazon
Popular stories
Expires in - 7h 34minHuge new sale heavily discounts all of the (2018 and 2019) Google Pixel phones

Popular stories

Popular stories
Check out the T-Mobile 5G commercial that was banned from the Super Bowl
Popular stories
Apple will reportedly stop 5G iPhone 12 mini production next quarter
Popular stories
Detailed new report reveals Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile's strongest 5G markets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods go down to their lowest price in quite some time
Popular stories
Samsung is now bringing Android 11 to one of the world's best-selling 2020 handsets
Popular stories
Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro haven't been this cheap since Cyber Monday 2020

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless