The all-new Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper at Amazon

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

There's a plethora of smart speakers and smart displays that customers can choose from these days, but since there are only two digital assistants that really matter, you'll first have to decide whether you want to go for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant Amazon has an amazing deal for those who decide to go for an Alexa-enabled smart display. For a limited time, the expensive Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper, so you'll be saving 20 percent while the deal is live.The all-new Echo Show 10, as the name suggests, has a massive 10.1-inch HD display, which makes it perfect for video calls or watching your favorite music videos, shows, or podcasts from Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music , and Spotify.All these are available in addition to the traditional features that make smart speakers such useful products. You'll be able to control other smart devices in your home, including lights, security cameras, and thermostats.More importantly, if you're worried about your privacy, you can disable the built-in mic and camera with the touch of a button. Finally, if you use Amazon Photos, you can turn the Echo Show 10 into a digital frame, a great feature to have especially if you're an Amazon Prime member (you'll get unlimited photo storage).