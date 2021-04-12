The all-new Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper at Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon has an amazing deal for those who decide to go for an Alexa-enabled smart display. For a limited time, the expensive Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper, so you'll be saving 20 percent while the deal is live.
All these are available in addition to the traditional features that make smart speakers such useful products. You'll be able to control other smart devices in your home, including lights, security cameras, and thermostats.
More importantly, if you're worried about your privacy, you can disable the built-in mic and camera with the touch of a button. Finally, if you use Amazon Photos, you can turn the Echo Show 10 into a digital frame, a great feature to have especially if you're an Amazon Prime member (you'll get unlimited photo storage).