Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Amazon

The all-new Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper at Amazon

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 12, 2021, 8:28 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The all-new Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper at Amazon
There's a plethora of smart speakers and smart displays that customers can choose from these days, but since there are only two digital assistants that really matter, you'll first have to decide whether you want to go for Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

Amazon has an amazing deal for those who decide to go for an Alexa-enabled smart display. For a limited time, the expensive Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper, so you'll be saving 20 percent while the deal is live.

The all-new Echo Show 10, as the name suggests, has a massive 10.1-inch HD display, which makes it perfect for video calls or watching your favorite music videos, shows, or podcasts from Prime Video, Netflix, Amazon Music, and Spotify.

All these are available in addition to the traditional features that make smart speakers such useful products. You'll be able to control other smart devices in your home, including lights, security cameras, and thermostats.

More importantly, if you're worried about your privacy, you can disable the built-in mic and camera with the touch of a button. Finally, if you use Amazon Photos, you can turn the Echo Show 10 into a digital frame, a great feature to have especially if you're an Amazon Prime member (you'll get unlimited photo storage).

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
The all-new Echo Show 10 is now $50 cheaper at Amazon
Popular stories
Verizon offers a $75 discount on Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, but there's a catch
Popular stories
Start using the new Google Pay app and earn $30
Popular stories
Samsung's cheaper and cheaper Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still not showing its age
Popular stories
T-Mobile quickly follows LG retirement news with killer Wing 5G and Velvet 5G deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google deleted this Android app from the Play Store; you still need to delete it from your phone
Popular stories
Google Pixel Watch leaks in all its glory with circular display
Popular stories
T-Mobile's latest 'Un-carrier' move includes free 5G phones and unlimited plan upgrades for all
Popular stories
At least one million Verizon customers need to return this faulty device before it catches fire
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
Nine out of ten iPhone users have this installed on their phones

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless