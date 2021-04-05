Google Assistant driving mode slowly rolling out to more countries

After introducing the Assistant Driving Mode in the United States last year, Google
has decided that it's finally time to make the feature available to users in other countries too. If you're not living in the US, chances are that you don't know what's this Google Assistant
Driving Mode.
Google launched the Assistant Driving Mode as a replacement solution for Android Auto's mode from smartphones. The feature is meant to allow drivers to get their notification read to them out loud, so they can continue to drive without having to check their phones.
Google Assistant's driving mode can not only read messages to drivers, but it can also send messages and make calls for you. Not to mention that you'll be able to control your music by simply using your voice.
Currently, we know for sure that the Assistant's driving mode is slowly rolling out to users in the UK (via AndroidPolice
), but it's safe to assume that the feature will soon be available in other countries too. As per Google's support page
, some of the features of Assistant's driving mode “aren't available in all languages or countries
,” whereas previously it stated that it's only live in the US.
Of course, Google Assistant driving mode is limited to just one language at the moment: English. As far as the hardware requirements go, you'll need a smartphone powered by Android 9.0 or higher, which packs 4GB RAM or more. Also, Google's Assistant driving mode only works in portrait mode.
