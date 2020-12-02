iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Amazon Music Unlimited users are getting a surprising new feature

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Dec 02, 2020, 7:23 PM
Amazon Music Unlimited users are getting a surprising new feature
Amazon has been competing for years against music streaming services like Google Play Music, Spotify, and Apple Music, hence the large number of resources the US giant has been pouring into development.

Lately, Amazon Music Unlimited has been gaining a lot of new customers to the point that the service is now just 5 million subscribers away from Apple Music, which recently revealed a 60 million subscriber count.

But Amazon isn't stopping here, so the next step is yet another important new feature that only Music Unlimited users will benefit from. Starting this week, Amazon Music Unlimited users will have access to a database of music videos they can watch, AndroidPolice reports.

There's little information about the new feature, although Amazon does mention that “paid subscribers can start with videos from a favorite artist or a video playlist.” At the moment, music videos can only be watched in the United States, and it's unclear whether or not the feature will be introduced in other countries too.

