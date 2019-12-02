Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 6:15 AM
Cyber Monday brings the first big solo Disney+ discount for the masses
There's no better time than the holiday season to catch up on some classic family-friendly Disney content, and of course, there's no better way to do that nowadays than subscribing to the entertainment giant's hot new video streaming platform

But while Disney+ made its highly anticipated debut a few weeks ago at an incredibly aggressive monthly rate of $6.99 with a very robust list of features and a pretty impressive library, we're not going to blame you if you're looking for an easy discount. The easiest way to save big is undoubtedly to be or become a Verizon customer, in which case your first 12 months of service come at no cost with no questions asked.

Alternatively, you can still buy a Chromebook and receive an extended 90-day free trial or, if that's not an option either, simply hurry and subscribe directly through the official website of the Mouse House's Netflix killer today. If you do that, you'll be charged $59.99 for your first year of on-demand streaming of classic Disney movies, Marvel content, National Geographic documentaries, Pixar shorts, Star Wars properties, and much more across mobile devices, PCs, and smart TV platforms.

Normally, you'd have to pay $69.99 upfront for a yearly Disney+ subscription, which itself represents a cool discount of almost 14 bucks compared to how much you'd cough up after adding together 12 monthly charges. For a very limited time, you're looking at saving another $10 on top of that, and no, there are absolutely no strings attached to this killer Cyber Monday deal. 

Just remember to cancel your subscription before the discounted year is up if you don't want to automatically switch to paying $69.99. It's also important to highlight you'll forgo the standard 7-day free trial by claiming this special offer, but in the long run, that won't exactly feel like a huge wasted opportunity.

