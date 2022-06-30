 Check out these huge discounts on Motorola phones in early 4th of July sale - PhoneArena
Check out these huge discounts on Motorola phones in early 4th of July sale
Motorola has decided to join in early on the 4th of July sales, and boy is it a strong entrance. Some of the best deals we have seen so far on Motorola phones are featured in this big deal spree, with discounts on mid-range phones as well as the company’s top dogs like the new Motorola Edge Plus and 2nd-gen Razr foldable.

Let’s start out with the best offers on the more pricey phones, which in this case are the aforementioned Edge Plus, 2nd-gen Razr, but also the 1st-gen Razr.

Get one of these great Motorola phone offers right here!

Motorola Edge+ (2022): Get Motorola's latest flagship phone now with a $100 discount!

Motorola is selling the new Edge+ (2022) with the same $100 discount it had during its special offer at launch! Get this affordable, yet flagship-level beast for just $899.99!
$100 off (10%)
$899 99
$999 99
Buy at Motorola

2nd-gen Motorola Razr (2020): a one of a kind discount of $600!

Get the second and much-improved generation of the iconic nostalgia king, the Motorola Razr, for just $799 — down from its original $1,399 price tag!
$600 off (43%)
$799 99
$1399 99
Buy at Motorola

1st-gen Motorola Razr (2019): a mind-boggling $1000 discount!

A ridiculously huge discount for an equally ridiculously priced phone, the 2019 edition of the Motorola Razr foldable phone! With this offer, you can get it for a price as low as $499.99!
$1000 off (67%)
$499 99
$1499 99
Buy at Motorola


First, we have the latest and greatest from Motorola, the Edge+ (2022), as it is known in the US, or the Edge 30 Pro, which is the phone’s name for the European market. At launch, it came with a $100 special discount, which reduced its price to $899, coincidentally the same offer Motorola has given for this 4th of July sale.

Then, we have the 1st and 2nd generations of the iconic Motorola Razr. The older model from 2019 (1st-gen) usually goes for a mind-boggling price of $1,499, however, during this sale it reaches an all-time low of $499, a whole $1000 discount. But wait, there is an even better deal for the Motorola Razr from 2020 (2nd-gen), which is a much more polished and better phone overall, and is down from $1,399 to $799.

Check out these awesome offers on two of Motorola's best mid-range phones!

 

Motorola Edge (2021): Get one of the best mid-range phones for 2021 with a huge $300 discount!

The Motorola Edge from 2021 is one of the company's best models for its year, and you can buy it right now for just $399.99, down from its original price of $699.99.
$300 off (43%)
$399 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola

Motorola Edge (2020): Get this gorgeous mid-ranger for $400 less than its original price!

Motorola has an awesome offer on its original Edge from 2020, dropping its usual price of $699.99 to just $299.99!
$400 off (57%)
$299 99
$699 99
Buy at Motorola


Now that we have covered the premium models from Motorola, here are two of the company’s mid-rangers enjoying some huge discounts during the 4th of July sale — the Motorola Edge from 2020 and 2021!

These two are some of the best mid-range phones in the years they were launched and still hold up to this day, offering a great overall experience for an affordable price. During the 4th of July sale, Motorola is selling the Edge 2020 with a $400 discount and the Edge 2021 for $300 off its original price!
