Check out these huge discounts on Motorola phones in early 4th of July sale
Motorola has decided to join in early on the 4th of July sales, and boy is it a strong entrance. Some of the best deals we have seen so far on Motorola phones are featured in this big deal spree, with discounts on mid-range phones as well as the company’s top dogs like the new Motorola Edge Plus and 2nd-gen Razr foldable.
First, we have the latest and greatest from Motorola, the Edge+ (2022), as it is known in the US, or the Edge 30 Pro, which is the phone’s name for the European market. At launch, it came with a $100 special discount, which reduced its price to $899, coincidentally the same offer Motorola has given for this 4th of July sale.
Now that we have covered the premium models from Motorola, here are two of the company’s mid-rangers enjoying some huge discounts during the 4th of July sale — the Motorola Edge from 2020 and 2021!
These two are some of the best mid-range phones in the years they were launched and still hold up to this day, offering a great overall experience for an affordable price. During the 4th of July sale, Motorola is selling the Edge 2020 with a $400 discount and the Edge 2021 for $300 off its original price!
Let’s start out with the best offers on the more pricey phones, which in this case are the aforementioned Edge Plus, 2nd-gen Razr, but also the 1st-gen Razr.
Then, we have the 1st and 2nd generations of the iconic Motorola Razr. The older model from 2019 (1st-gen) usually goes for a mind-boggling price of $1,499, however, during this sale it reaches an all-time low of $499, a whole $1000 discount. But wait, there is an even better deal for the Motorola Razr from 2020 (2nd-gen), which is a much more polished and better phone overall, and is down from $1,399 to $799.
