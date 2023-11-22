ChatGPT goes hands-free: Voice conversations now available for all users on iOS and Android
In recent headlines, the spotlight has been on OpenAI and Microsoft amid the CEO saga involving Sam Altman, who was fired and then rehired days later. Amidst the high-level maneuvers at OpenAI, the owner of one of the most popular chatbots, ChatGPT, managed to introduce a new feature for its free users.
As spotted by Android Authority, ChatGPT's latest update brings voice-based conversations to all users on the ChatGPT app, available on both iOS and Android. So, instead of typing your query, you can now simply tap the headphones button and start a conversation with ChatGPT.
Users have the flexibility to choose from 5 distinct voices by navigating to Settings and selecting the Voice option. Additionally, there's a wide array of over 35 languages to choose from.
AI is undoubtedly making its way into the mobile tech world, with generative AI making waves in devices like the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Samsung, gearing up for the Galaxy S24 launch, is set to incorporate on-device generative AI features, including AI Live Translate Call, powered by Samsung's own AI model, Gauss.
This trend is not exclusive to Google and Samsung, as anticipation builds for Apple to integrate AI into the upcoming iPhone 16. OnePlus, too, is exploring new generative AI-powered features and recently launched its own AI Music Studio, which allows you to generate songs based on prompts directly from your smartphone.
The AI chatbot seamlessly converts your spoken words into text, processing it through its Large Language Model (LLM). Similarly, it transforms text-based responses into spoken words, echoing back the answers to your queries. This functionality mirrors the experience of voice assistants like Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant.
The conversational feature was initially introduced in September, exclusively for ChatGPT Plus and Enterprise users. However, the latest update extends this capability to all users of the mobile app.
