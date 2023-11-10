Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Apple might integrate AI into iPhone 16 to rival Galaxy S24
Artificial intelligence is making its way to smartphones and unlike the saying "slowly but surely," it is advancing rapidly and surely. Just recently, Samsung announced its new generative AI model, Samsung Gauss, which will power AI features such as the on-device phone call live translation feature in the upcoming flagship Galaxy S24. Last month, Google launched its latest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro with a focus on AI. Now, rumors suggest that Apple is also joining the AI trend.

Well-known tipster Revegnus shared on X (via Android Authority) that Apple intends to overhaul its virtual assistant, Siri, leveraging its in-house Large Language Model (LLM). Allegedly, the Cupertino tech giant is gearing up to transform Siri into “Apple's most powerful killer AI app.”


The tipster reveals that Apple is actively engaged in the development of this significant Siri enhancement. The first product resulting from this effort is anticipated to be revealed at WWDC 2024. The plan is to make it a standard feature on iPhone 16 models and beyond.

If the claim is true, we might witness the AI-powered Siri at WWDC 2024, expected to be held in June next year. Earlier reports from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a go-to source for Apple information, suggested that the improved Siri would be ready only by 2025.

But this recent leak accelerates the timeline by a whole year, possibly influenced by the fact Apple's primary competitor, Samsung, has recently revealed its AI model.

With Samsung gearing up for a significant AI showcase on the Galaxy S24 series, Apple will undoubtedly require additional AI features on iPhones to stay competitive.

A while back, Tim Cook himself stated that Apple is working on generative AI and has been working on it for years. Previous rumors also support the idea of future generative AI integration into Apple’s products, with one suggesting that Apple might integrate ChatGPT-like features on the iPhone with the next iOS18.
