Calls in Microsoft Teams are now end-to-end encrypted
This new E2EE encryption is generally available on the latest version of the Teams desktop client for Windows or Mac, but it comes with some caveats. End-to-end encryption renders certain features unavailable, and if users want to use those, they’ll have to disable the feature.
Microsoft Teams features not working with E2EE:
- Recording
- Live caption and transcription
- Call transfer (blind, safe, and consult)
- Call Park
- Call Merge
- Cal Companion and transfer to another device
- Add participant to make the one-to-one call a group call
Microsoft keeps on improving Teams, back in October the company rolled out an update, improving the performance of the app for Android and iOS users. At the beginning of the year, Microsoft brought a slew of new features to mobile and later on introduced the option to use your phone as a walkie-talkie with Microsoft Teams.
