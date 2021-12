Calls in Microsoft Teams are now end-to-end encrypted

“Multiple enterprise customers in the US and Europe across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, telecommunications, and professional services are in the process of rolling out E2EE for Teams calls,”

Microsoft Teams features not working with E2EE:

Recording

Live caption and transcription

Call transfer (blind, safe, and consult)

Call Park

Call Merge

Cal Companion and transfer to another device

Add participant to make the one-to-one call a group call

You may also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Microsoft has started to roll out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for calls in its platform Teams. The feature was announced earlier this year, with a beta test phase running since October. Today the company started to distribute an update to all Teams users, giving administrators the ability to turn on the E2EE feature for one-to-one calls.explained Microsoft’s technical product manager John Gruszczyk in a blog post This new E2EE encryption is generally available on the latest version of the Teams desktop client for Windows or Mac, but it comes with some caveats. End-to-end encryption renders certain features unavailable, and if users want to use those, they’ll have to disable the feature.Microsoft keeps on improving Teams, back in October the company rolled out an update, improving the performance of the app for Android and iOS users. At the beginning of the year, Microsoft brought a slew of new features to mobile and later on introduced the option to use your phone as a walkie-talkie with Microsoft Teams.