Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Android Microsoft Software updates Apps

Calls in Microsoft Teams are now end-to-end encrypted

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Calls in Microsoft Teams are now end-to-end encrypted
Microsoft has started to roll out end-to-end encryption (E2EE) support for calls in its platform Teams. The feature was announced earlier this year, with a beta test phase running since October. Today the company started to distribute an update to all Teams users, giving administrators the ability to turn on the E2EE feature for one-to-one calls.

“Multiple enterprise customers in the US and Europe across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, telecommunications, and professional services are in the process of rolling out E2EE for Teams calls,” explained Microsoft’s technical product manager John Gruszczyk in a blog post.

This new E2EE encryption is generally available on the latest version of the Teams desktop client for Windows or Mac, but it comes with some caveats. End-to-end encryption renders certain features unavailable, and if users want to use those, they’ll have to disable the feature.

Microsoft Teams features not working with E2EE:
  • Recording
  • Live caption and transcription
  • Call transfer (blind, safe, and consult)
  • Call Park
  • Call Merge
  • Cal Companion and transfer to another device
  • Add participant to make the one-to-one call a group call

Microsoft keeps on improving Teams, back in October the company rolled out an update, improving the performance of the app for Android and iOS users. At the beginning of the year, Microsoft brought a slew of new features to mobile and later on introduced the option to use your phone as a walkie-talkie with Microsoft Teams.

You may also find interesting:
Microsoft Teams will be getting a helpful search feature named 'Top Hits' soon
Microsoft teams up with the US Army in a $22bn deal: Is AR the future?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Use "Erase iPhone" to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Use "Erase iPhone" to reset a locked iPhone without connecting to a computer
Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Pixel 6 Pro could receive Face Unlock support after all, thanks to Android 12L
Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale
by ZTE,  0
Phone deals for Christmas by ZTE: December sale
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
by Mariyan Slavov,  7
Poll: What's the right time to give your kid a smartphone? Results are in!
Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Nomad's Base Station wireless charger aligns your iPhone using magnets
Apple's second-gen AirPods are back on sale at their lowest ever price, but probably not for long
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's second-gen AirPods are back on sale at their lowest ever price, but probably not for long
-$70
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless