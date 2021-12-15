Calls in Microsoft Teams are now end-to-end encrypted

“Multiple enterprise customers in the US and Europe across industries such as aerospace, manufacturing, telecommunications, and professional services are in the process of rolling out E2EE for Teams calls,”

Microsoft Teams features not working with E2EE:

Recording

Live caption and transcription

Call transfer (blind, safe, and consult)

Call Park

Call Merge

Cal Companion and transfer to another device

Add participant to make the one-to-one call a group call

You may also find interesting: