Microsoft Teams will be getting a helpful search feature named 'Top Hits' soon

Microsoft Teams will be getting a helpful search feature named 'Top Hits' soon0
Microsoft Teams search functionality will be improved with Top Hits
A new entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap has now been published regarding the Microsoft Teams search functionality. According to the entry, the search experience on Teams will be improved by 'Top Hits' results that would be automatically generated.
Microsoft stated that the new section will autosuggest the most relevant results across people, chats, files, and other content stored or shared in the app.
Microsoft has been investing a lot of effort into bringing new features to the Teams platform since the start of the pandemic. It has brought together video conferencing, file sharing, project management, and other features to Teams, further expanding its range of functionality.
This expansion necessitates a better search functionality, though. Currently, the autosuggest in search provides a few possible results by type, and users can apply filters to them for a more specific search. However, the Top Hits section is expected to bring another layer of intelligence to the existing search options. This will make it easier to find exactly what you're searching for on the first try, therefore reducing your search time and boosting your productivity.