Microsoft Teams will be getting a helpful search feature named 'Top Hits' soon

Microsoft Teams search functionality will be improved with Top Hits

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Microsoft has been working hard on improving its chat and collaboration app Teams since last year when many people were forced to work from home. Alongside many improvements and new features, there's one improvement set to make users' lives way easier. TechRadar now reports Microsoft Teams will be updating its search.A new entry to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap has now been published regarding the Microsoft Teams search functionality. According to the entry, the search experience on Teams will be improved by 'Top Hits' results that would be automatically generated.Microsoft stated that the new section will autosuggest the most relevant results across people, chats, files, and other content stored or shared in the app.The new feature is still under development, but it is expected to roll out to users by the end of this month.Microsoft has been investing a lot of effort into bringing new features to the Teams platform since the start of the pandemic. It has brought together video conferencing, file sharing, project management, and other features to Teams, further expanding its range of functionality.This expansion necessitates a better search functionality, though. Currently, the autosuggest in search provides a few possible results by type, and users can apply filters to them for a more specific search. However, the Top Hits section is expected to bring another layer of intelligence to the existing search options. This will make it easier to find exactly what you're searching for on the first try, therefore reducing your search time and boosting your productivity.