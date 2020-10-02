Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
Microsoft Software updates Apps

Microsoft Teams update: Android and iOS users will now see improved Teams perfomance

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 02, 2020, 5:34 AM
Microsoft Teams update: Android and iOS users will now see improved Teams perfomance
Microsoft has recently been working on improving the MS Teams’ experience and now, a new update is coming to Android and iOS to further benefit Microsoft Teams users on mobile devices.

Microsoft stated that they have doubled down on Microsoft Teams improvement, reports MSPowerUser. First of all, on iOS, the app is expected to soon be more power-efficient and reduce battery consumption on iPhones. Microsoft states that they are now moving a big amount of background processing away from the iPhone's processor to the company’s cloud services. Additionally, the frequency of syncing static information is also going to be reduced.

According to Microsoft’s tests, the aforementioned changes help get up to 40% improvement of background battery life consumption on iOS.

In the Android department, the Microsoft Teams app is now going to be optimized for low bandwidth environments. This means that the latency on message sync is going to be reduced, and this can be achieved by optimizing the background conversation synchronization and the pattern that the Android app uses to access MS servers.

What’s more, the way the app detects network quality will also see some improvements. Now, Microsoft Teams will balance between tasks to achieve the best performance based on the available network bandwidth and speed.

These updates are now available with the latest versions of Microsoft Teams for both iOS and Android.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) review, the price champion
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord Long-term Review: Even better than you thought
Popular stories
Retailer data hints at the impending arrival of five iPhone 12 models
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 is official: the Android phone for the masses

Popular stories

Popular stories
Android users must delete these apps now or face getting billed for services not ordered
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T 5G will turn it up to 11 with a world first
Popular stories
Best Buy has Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE 5G on sale at a 100 percent discount, no trade-in needed
Popular stories
The release dates of Google's Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G) may have been etched in stone
Popular stories
HTC's foldable smartphone is awkward rather than exciting
Popular stories
OnePlus 8T Geekbench appearance suggests it's not a true H2 flagship

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless