Microsoft Teams update: Android and iOS users will now see improved Teams perfomance
According to Microsoft’s tests, the aforementioned changes help get up to 40% improvement of background battery life consumption on iOS.
In the Android department, the Microsoft Teams app is now going to be optimized for low bandwidth environments. This means that the latency on message sync is going to be reduced, and this can be achieved by optimizing the background conversation synchronization and the pattern that the Android app uses to access MS servers.
What’s more, the way the app detects network quality will also see some improvements. Now, Microsoft Teams will balance between tasks to achieve the best performance based on the available network bandwidth and speed.
These updates are now available with the latest versions of Microsoft Teams for both iOS and Android.