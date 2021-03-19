Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Martin Filipov
posted by Martin Filipov
Mar 19, 2021, 10:19 AM
Microsoft Teams update brings long-awaited new features to Android and iOS
Microsoft Teams is an app for teamwork, which brings together everything a team needs: chat and threaded conversations, meetings & video conferencing, calling, content collaboration with the power of Microsoft 365 applications, and the ability to create and integrate apps and workflows that your business relies on. In other words - Skype for business.

The company just rolled out an update to make Teams even more similar to Skype by bringing three new features to iPhone and iPad:

  • The ability to use reactions to texts, such as thumbs up (no down), heart emoji, as well as laughing, crying, sarcastic, and surprised faces
  • The option to delete cached account info from the sign-in page, which can come in handy if you want to delete all of your chat information, as well as saved log-ins
  • Presenting in live events from your iPad

Meanwhile, team Android gets:

  • The ability to create and join events with Teams (for friends and family)
  • Notifications support on the top of the Notifications drawer in Android 11
  • Forward meetings to someone

None of these features are groundbreaking, but it’s good to know that Microsoft takes care of Teams, so those who use it have a reason to keep coming back in the future.

