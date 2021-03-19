Microsoft Teams update brings long-awaited new features to Android and iOS
- The ability to use reactions to texts, such as thumbs up (no down), heart emoji, as well as laughing, crying, sarcastic, and surprised faces
- The option to delete cached account info from the sign-in page, which can come in handy if you want to delete all of your chat information, as well as saved log-ins
- Presenting in live events from your iPad
Meanwhile, team Android gets:
- The ability to create and join events with Teams (for friends and family)
- Notifications support on the top of the Notifications drawer in Android 11
- Forward meetings to someone
None of these features are groundbreaking, but it’s good to know that Microsoft takes care of Teams, so those who use it have a reason to keep coming back in the future.
Download Microsoft Teams iOS | Microsoft Teams Android