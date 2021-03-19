Microsoft Teams update brings long-awaited new features to Android and iOS

The ability to use reactions to texts, such as thumbs up (no down), heart emoji, as well as laughing, crying, sarcastic, and surprised faces

The option to delete cached account info from the sign-in page, which can come in handy if you want to delete all of your chat information, as well as saved log-ins

Presenting in live events from your iPad

The ability to create and join events with Teams (for friends and family)

Notifications support on the top of the Notifications drawer in Android 11

Forward meetings to someone

None of these features are groundbreaking, but it’s good to know that Microsoft takes care of Teams, so those who use it have a reason to keep coming back in the future.





Microsoft Teams is an app for teamwork, which brings together everything a team needs: chat and threaded conversations, meetings & video conferencing, calling, content collaboration with the power of Microsoft 365 applications, and the ability to create and integrate apps and workflows that your business relies on. In other words - Skype for business.The company just rolled out an update to make Teams even more similar to Skype by bringing three new features to iPhone and iPad:Meanwhile, team Android gets: