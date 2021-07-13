You will soon be able to use your phone as a walkie-talkie with Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams will be able to transform your phone into an old-school walkie-talkie



Earlier, Samsung has showcased how you can use the new MS Teams feature with the rugged Galaxy XCover Pro ; without even unlocking the phone, given the fact that you can access it via the programmable button on the phone.





To further augment Team's walkie-talkie feature, you can use it with a wireless headset. For example, the Jabra BlueParrot and Klein Valor Speaker are validated to work with the new functionality





The feature will roll out in September, and in order to use it, you will first need to open the app on your smartphone and look for the Walkie Talkie icon in the navigation bar. It's either going to be there or in the 'More' options.

