 Blind camera comparison: Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro

Blind camera comparison: Galaxy S22 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro

Peter Kostadinov
By
1
Blind camera comparison
Flagship smartphone cameras are all so good these days and the differences between the different phones are so minor, that it's getting harder and harder to pinpoint a clear winner.

This applies with full force to today's top phones. Of course, we're talking about the usual suspects, the popular top offerings of Apple, Samsung, Google, and OnePlus, which are usually among the best cameraphones around, combining versatile cameras with intriguing software features.

But which one does the best job, or put another way, which one takes the top vote when it comes to image quality? We've taken some pictures with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro, and the fresh OnePlus 10 Pro, and it's now your job to untangle the mystery and find out which one's which. As we usually do, we've purged the EXIF data present, so trying to pull a "sneaky" wouldn't work here.

Of course, we have reviews of each phone live. You can check them all right below:


Without any further ado, let's go!


Scene 1


This one is a regular daytime scene taken at a local children playground. The image was taken in the late afternoon, and the sun shining on this castle slide really made the colors pop, and I couldn't resist snapping a couple of pictures.


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 2


Here's a chance to test out the ultra-wide capabilities of each phone. I tried capturing as much of the clouds alongside with this smaller kids' slide, and as you can see, some phones have done an objectively better job at that.


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 3


Despite the hardware differences of all four phones, detail is nearly impeccable in all photos. Just look how 'sharp' those spruce leaves are, both literally and figuratively!


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 4


Macro photography has gradually become an important aspect of today's top phones, as each and every one is more than capable of snapping an awe-inspiring close-up shot of a plant or an insect. Some of the phones in this comparison employ different tricks to achieve better focus at close distances. For example, both the iPhone and the Galaxy intelligently switch to their ultra-wide cameras because they focus at closer distances at the cost of a background that has less bokeh and is not as creamy.



Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 5


Now, using each phone's dedicated telephoto lens will quickly reveal who's who in our blind camera comparison, especially to the keener eye. That's why I've used a 3.5X zoom on all phones to capture this sample image, as it's not native on any of the telephoto lenses: the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra have 3X telephoto lenses, the OnePlus uses a 3.3X one, and the Pixel 6 Pro uses a 4X telephoto lens. A compromise that had to be made.


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 6


When the light goes down, especially with a sunset that paints the sky in the most beautiful of hues, all phones have the knack to capture an awe-inspiring photo. Although the lights weren't that low (the photos were all taken around 8:20pm), I opted for night mode on all four phones to capture that extra oomph.


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

Scene 7


Another dusk scene with no night mode enabled. Again, some phones have arguably one a better job here, but overall, delightful results in all scenarios.


Which photo do you prefer?

Vote View Result

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless