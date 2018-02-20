Best prepaid plans 2019: Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile and Sprint
AT&T's $25 a month for 8GB and $45 for basic unlimited are currently the best values in carrier prepaid
All major US carriers have had those scrappy prepaid phones since ages, for folks who didn't really have the wherewithal to endure two-year contracts, or the credit history to get a subsidized expensive phone with set monthly outlays. The death of two-year contracts forced them to rethink the prepaid conundrum, too, and these are now very enticingly priced, plus the phones offered on prepaid are no longer scraping the bottom of the specs barrel.
Prepaid is becoming the most competitive category in wirelessWe've compared the current prepaid offerings from each major carrier below with more detail for your convenience. These plans include unlimited talk and texts, but who's talking these days, it's the data that counts, as well as other perks. Sprint maintains the lowest unlimited data price here as well, while Verizon is no longer the most expensive carrier for prepaid, but its network offers the most expansive coverage, and a few other extras as well.
|Verizon
|AT&T
|T-Mobile One/Simply
|*Sprint Forward (no longer accepting new prepaid subs)
|1 GB
|$30/line
|$30
|-
|-
|4 GB
|-
|-
|$45
|$40 (1st line)
+
$30 (2-5th lines)
|6 GB
|Limited time offer
$40 (1st line)
+
$30 (2nd line+)
|-
|-
|-
|8 GB
|$40 ($25 if you prepay $300 for a year)
|-
|-
|10 GB
|-
|$40 (1st line)
+
$30 (2-5 lines)
|-
|16 GB
|Limited time offer
$45 (1st line)
+
$30 (2nd line+)
|-
|Unlimited
$65 (1st line)
+
$45 (2nd line+)
|Limited time offer
$45
(throttling any time, 1.5Mbps video streaming limit at SD quality)
$55
(no speed limits, throttling after 22GB)
|$50 (1st line)
hotspot at 3G speeds
$60 (1st line)
10GB hotspot at full speed
$30 (3-5th lines)
|$60 (1st line)
+
$40 (2nd line)
+
$0 (3-5th lines, promo until 3/31/2019)
|Extras
|Unlimited US Talk & Text
Unlimited Talk to Mexico & Canada (for 16GB and up)
Unlimited Text to over 200 international destinations
Carryover unused data
Mobile hotspot: 4G speeds, excludes the unlimited plans
|Unlimited US Talk & Text
Carryover data for the $25 promo when you prepay a year
Use talk, text & data in Mexico & Canada (8GB and up plans)
HD video (except $45 unlimited)
10 GB hotspot data with the $55 unlimited plan
|Unlimited US Talk & Text, unlimited 4G LTE data (US only)
Use talk, text & data in Mexico & Canada (+$5)
Mobile hotspot: 10GB on Unlimited Plus, 3G speeds on Unlimited, 4G on Simply Prepaid, up to the data allotment
|Unlimited US Talk & Text
Unlimited Text to over 200 international destinations
HD streaming video
10GB of hotspot data per line
*prepaid plan prices are after an auto-pay discount, where available
AT&T has the most balanced prepaid offers
The second-largest US carrier also has very expansive coverage outside of big cities, casting a bit smaller net than Verizon, and has a bit cheaper prepaid prices to reflect on that, and we'd especially point out the $25 8GB plan, and the $45 a month unlimited as the ones that do the job without breaking the bank. AT&T's GSM network also means a much wider range of compatible phones.
Verizon - no longer too expensive, and still with great coverage
America's largest carrier will grant you at least a bar or two from the cornfields of Illinois, to sweet home Alabama, but that superior network of towers will cost ya, starting at $40 for 6GB of prepaid data (AT&T's unlimited is just $5 more). Verizon's unlimited prepaid plans are priced only a tad above comparable T-Mobile and AT&T ones, though, plus the carrier offers carryover data if you haven't blown through your allotment for the month.
T-Mobile - former underdog is getting expensive
Ever since T-Mobile started a plan price war with the big guys, the combination of aggressive marketing and great phone/plan discounts, propelled it to new heights in subscriber growth. That phase seems to be abating now, though, and its prices ($60 for a single prepaid unlimited line) reflect what's on offer - fastest average download speeds, but still, a tad weaker coverage outside big metropolitan areas, compared to AT&T or Verizon. Again, AT&T's 8GB for $25 holds the fort on its own here.
Sprint - only granfathered prepaid
The fourth-largest US carrier had good prepaid plan prices, including unlimited, but these are for legacy customers only. Sprint Forward, the company's prepaid plans, are no longer accepting new customers as of now. The merger with T-Mobile may be just around the corner, though.
