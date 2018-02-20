Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Articles

Best prepaid plans 2019: Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile and Sprint

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 22, 2019, 8:08 AM
Best prepaid plans 2019: Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile and Sprint
TL;DR 


All major US carriers have had those scrappy prepaid phones since ages, for folks who didn't really have the wherewithal to endure two-year contracts, or the credit history to get a subsidized expensive phone with set monthly outlays. The death of two-year contracts forced them to rethink the prepaid conundrum, too, and these are now very enticingly priced, plus the phones offered on prepaid are no longer scraping the bottom of the specs barrel.

Prepaid is becoming the most competitive category in wireless

We've compared the current prepaid offerings from each major carrier below with more detail for your convenience. These plans include unlimited talk and texts, but who's talking these days, it's the data that counts, as well as other perks. Sprint maintains the lowest unlimited data price here as well, while Verizon is no longer the most expensive carrier for prepaid, but its network offers the most expansive coverage, and a few other extras as well. 

Check out the current prepaid plan prices for easier comparison when you shop around the big four and eventually settle down for whichever is the one that covers your area best.

VerizonAT&TT-Mobile One/Simply*Sprint Forward (no longer accepting new prepaid subs) 
1 GB$30/line$30--
4 GB--$45$40 (1st line)
+
$30 (2-5th lines)
6 GBLimited time offer
$40 (1st line)
+
$30 (2nd line+)		---
8 GB

$40 ($25 if you prepay $300 for a year)--
10 GB
-$40 (1st line)
+
$30 (2-5 lines)		-
16 GBLimited time offer
$45 (1st line)
+
$30 (2nd line+)		-
Unlimited
$65 (1st line)
+
$45 (2nd line+)
Limited time offer
$45
(throttling any time, 1.5Mbps video streaming limit at SD quality)
$55
(no speed limits, throttling after 22GB)		$50 (1st line)
hotspot at 3G speeds

$60 (1st line)
10GB hotspot at full speed

$30 (3-5th lines) 		$60 (1st line)
+
$40 (2nd line)
+
$0 (3-5th lines, promo until 3/31/2019)

ExtrasUnlimited US Talk & Text

Unlimited Talk to Mexico & Canada (for 16GB and up)

Unlimited Text to over 200 international destinations

Carryover unused data

Mobile hotspot: 4G speeds, excludes the unlimited plans		Unlimited US Talk & Text

Carryover data for the $25 promo when you prepay a year

Use talk, text & data in Mexico & Canada (8GB and up plans)

HD video (except $45 unlimited)

10 GB hotspot data with the $55 unlimited plan		Unlimited US Talk & Text, unlimited 4G LTE data (US only)

Use talk, text & data in Mexico & Canada (+$5)

Mobile hotspot: 10GB on Unlimited Plus, 3G speeds on Unlimited, 4G on Simply Prepaid, up to the data allotment

Unlimited US Talk & Text

Unlimited Text to over 200 international destinations

HD streaming video

10GB of hotspot data per line
*prepaid plan prices are after an auto-pay discount, where available

AT&T has the most balanced prepaid offers


The second-largest US carrier also has very expansive coverage outside of big cities, casting a bit smaller net than Verizon, and has a bit cheaper prepaid prices to reflect on that, and we'd especially point out the $25 8GB plan, and the $45 a month unlimited as the ones that do the job without breaking the bank. AT&T's GSM network also means a much wider range of compatible phones.



Verizon - no longer too expensive, and still with great coverage


America's largest carrier will grant you at least a bar or two from the cornfields of Illinois, to sweet home Alabama, but that superior network of towers will cost ya, starting at $40 for 6GB of prepaid data (AT&T's unlimited is just $5 more). Verizon's unlimited prepaid plans are priced only a tad above comparable T-Mobile and AT&T ones, though, plus the carrier offers carryover data if you haven't blown through your allotment for the month.

T-Mobile - former underdog is getting expensive


Ever since T-Mobile started a plan price war with the big guys, the combination of aggressive marketing and great phone/plan discounts, propelled it to new heights in subscriber growth. That phase seems to be abating now, though, and its prices ($60 for a single prepaid unlimited line) reflect what's on offer - fastest average download speeds, but still, a tad weaker coverage outside big metropolitan areas, compared to AT&T or Verizon. Again, AT&T's 8GB for $25 holds the fort on its own here.

Sprint - only granfathered prepaid


The fourth-largest US carrier had good prepaid plan prices, including unlimited, but these are for legacy customers only. Sprint Forward, the company's prepaid plans, are no longer accepting new customers as of now. The merger with T-Mobile may be just around the corner, though.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

7 Comments

Jyakotu
Reply

1. Jyakotu

Posts: 867; Member since: Dec 12, 2008

Currently an AT&T Prepaid customer on the $40 6GB plan. More than enough data for me, as I'm most frequently connected to a Wi-Fi network due to being in college at the moment. Even when I go out and there's no free Wi-Fi, the only thing I use my data for is Apple Music streaming. I've only hit the limit of my plan maybe once or twice. For the unlimited plan, I think AT&T should just do away with the $60 unlimited data option and stick with the $75 one, but not increase the $40 6GB option. Only way I'd pay more for the middle option is if they increase the amount of data offered.

posted on Feb 20, 2018, 8:47 AM

Jrod99
Reply

2. Jrod99

Posts: 778; Member since: Jan 15, 2016

75 dollars. Ouch. Glad I’m still currently grand father in. But not with Verizon. No way.

posted on Feb 20, 2018, 9:00 AM

BuffaloSouce unregistered
Reply

3. BuffaloSouce unregistered

It doesn’t make you special, you leave the same comment on every Verizon article

posted on Feb 20, 2018, 9:12 AM

Omarc07
Reply

4. Omarc07

Posts: 574; Member since: Nov 12, 2012

I'm with Verizon on beyond unlimited plan I pay as much as my friend on T-Mobile, only difference is I obviously have better coverage when we both travel by car so not complaining about price here .

posted on Feb 20, 2018, 9:34 AM

CleeveThaGreat
Reply

5. CleeveThaGreat

Posts: 18; Member since: Sep 09, 2015

I currently have t-mobile & have been testing out verizon in my opinion verizons coverage is on par, but verizon indoor coverage is superior, price wise you get what you pay for, only thing that i hate about verizon is video streaming oppose to t-mobile ...tmobile is way ahead...can be that i have a granfathered plan without that video streaming bs..when playing youtube & netflix is stays under 10mbps on verizon even with a 150mbps data speed ..which i hate..and my tmobile plan does not do..and tmobile offers superior customer service and cant forget about tmo tuesdays verizon has verizon up but thats garbage.

posted on Feb 20, 2018, 10:59 AM

smoked_2na unregistered
Reply

6. smoked_2na unregistered

Project Fi $20/mo. I just turn off the data. With Xfinity Hot-Spots and Wi-Fi at work and home the big Telco's have convinced everyone else to watch crappy HD TV shows on the go. Just say NO.

posted on Feb 20, 2018, 5:03 PM

DFranch
Reply

7. DFranch

Posts: 558; Member since: Apr 20, 2012

I'm just waiting for my Wife's phone to get paid off so I can switch to AT&T's 8GB prepaid plan. My Wife & I share a paltry 2GB (I'm on wifi a lot), so the extra data would be great. Mostly, I want to switch to AT&T for the phone selection. There are so many phones which I can't even consider because Verizon won't support them.

posted on Jun 19, 2018, 8:35 AM

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras
att-5g-network-consumer-launch-galaxy-note-10-plus-5g
AT&T's real 5G network for the masses is launching at last with the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Best-Black-Friday-deals-Amazon-Verizon-Apple-Samsung-LG-Target-Best-Buy-Walmart-T-Mobile-price-discount-doorbusters
Best Black Friday MEGA deals: Amazon, Best Buy, Apple, Samsung, LG, Target, Verizon, Walmart, T-Mobile, etc
Verizon-Black-Friday-2019-sale-discount-iPhone-Samsung-Pixel-phone-low-price
Verizon Black Friday 2019 deals: BOGOs on Apple iPhone, Pixel, Galaxy, LG phones
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-wearables-tablets
Samsung reveals Black Friday deals on wearables and tablets
Samsung-Galaxy-S-11-could-include-90Hz-refresh-rate
Hidden menu hints at 120Hz refresh rate for the Samsung Galaxy S11
Samsung-Galaxy-A71-design-renders-leak
Quad-camera Galaxy A71 leaks with massive punch-hole display, headphone jack
Samsung-Black-Friday-deals-discount-price-2019-Save-Galaxy-S10-Note-10-Watch-Fit-Smart-TV
Samsung Black Friday deals 2019: Save on the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Fit, Smart TVs

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Legere-to-stay-at-T-Mobile
Good news for Team Magenta: John Legere will reportedly remain at T-Mobile
Google-widens-Assistant-Ambient-Mode-rollout
Google widens rollout of feature that turns your Android phone into a smart display
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
Dont-buy-the-iPhone-11-there-is-a-better-iPhone-bargain-around
Don't buy the iPhone 11 (there is a better iPhone bargain around)

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.